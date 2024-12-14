DC Studios’ Dynamic Duo: Nightwing and Red Hood Movie Gets Release Date; Details Inside

After a long wait, a release date has been confirmed for Dynamic Duo. For those who do not know, the aforementioned feature will revolve around two of the oldest Robins in the ensemble of Batman, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

The project in discussion here will be released in IMAX theaters and regular screens on June 30, 2028, as per Deadline.

Talking about more details, Dynamic Duo is an exciting new project that will be co-produced by Warner Bros. Animation and the recently revived DC Studios. This marks the first collaboration between these two major players in the industry.

Dynamic Duo will center around the team up of Dick Grayson’s Robin who eventually turns into Nightwing and also Jason Todd who is resurrected by Ra’s Al Ghul and then becomes Red Hood.

Richard John "Dick" Grayson was brought to life by Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane, debuting in Detective Comics #38 in April 1940. On the other hand, Jason Todd made his first appearance in Batman #357 in March 1983.

He was created by Gerry Conway and artist Don Newton.

The outing will be produced in partnership with animation studio Swaybox and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.

As per previous reports, James Gunn—who is the co-chair of DC Studios—revealed that the movie will feature a mixture of animation, puppetry, and some CGI effects.

The film will be directed by Arthur Mintz, with a script penned by Matthew Aldrich.

In addition to the aforementioned production companies, the animated feature will have Theresa Andersson, along with Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris, serving as producers.

Chantal Nong will serve as an executive producer, while James Gunn and Peter Safran will also produce Dynamic Duo.

