DC Studios’s Clayface Gets Huge Update With Mike Flanagan Working On Its Script; Deets Inside

The DC Studios, with head honchos Peter Safran and James Gunn, has officially begun planning the next projects hand in hand. After The Penguin, the studio surprised all of the die-hards of Batman by announcing another outing of a major villain, Clayface.

According to recent reports, DC Studios has set the release date of a movie on Clayface. A feature around the highly acclaimed nemesis of the greatest detective in the world will be released on September 11, 2026.

Previous reports also suggested that Mike Flanagan will be penning the script for the movie; however, a director has not yet been confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves, who is the director of 2022’s The Batman, will be serving the project as a producer alongside Lynn Harris.

The movie will be centered around the character from Detective Comics, which was first introduced back in 1940. For those who do not know, Clayface is known to be made up of clay and has the power to shapeshift as per his will.

Alongside Reeves and Harris, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran will also serve as the producers for the film.

The character of Clayface was previously voiced by Alan Tudyk in the animated series Harley Quinn. Besides him, it was the Hellboy actor Ron Perlman who lent his voice to the fictional villain in Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures.

Advertisement

Clayface has even appeared in Gotham the series, in which the character was played by Brian McManamon. Meanwhile, it was Lorraine Burrough who then played Clayface in Pennyworth.

Mike Flanagan is known for his fabulous work as a filmmaker on horror outings such as Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and more.

He has even helmed the Tom Hiddleston-starring film The Life of Chuck, which is an adaptation of Stephen King’s short story.

ALSO READ: Heather Langenkamp Reveals To Be ‘Excited’ For Mike Flanagan’s Upcoming Stephen King Movie