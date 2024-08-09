Deadpool & Wolverine Japanese Dub: Anime Stars Cast In Major Roles

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has made over $900 million worldwide and is currently sitting second in the list of highest-grossing films of 2024, behind Inside Out 2. Having been released on July 26, 2024, the movie is all set to cross the $1 Billion mark. In Japan, Deadpool & Wolverine made around 807.88 million yen in the opening week.

The film became the no.1 opening box office hit from a foreign film released in 2024 and the highest opening in the franchise’s history. Not only that, the movie also made the most in the opening week as an R-rated super movie. Fans are appreciating the subbed as dubbed versions, with many repeat viewers watching the film in Japan.

Disney Japan released the cast list, which revealed that the main characters are both reprising their roles from past movies. Takehito Koyasu voices Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, while Rikiya Koyama voices Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Apart from the main characters, Deadpool & Wolverine boast a star-studded voice cast.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit is played by Shotaro Morikubo. Pyro, a villain who also made appearances in the X-Men movie series, was voiced by Daisuke Namikawa. Nicepool, which is the nicer version of Deadpool, is played by Takehito Koyasu. And he’s not just nice, Nicepool is the more handsome version, of the already good-looking Ryan Reynolds.

Takehito Koyasu also voiced Deadpool in the anime Disk Wars: Avengers. Shatterstar, the swordsman from X-Force is voiced by Yuichi Nakamura. In the film, Blake Lively, wife of Ryan Reynolds plays Ladypool, while the Japanese version is voiced by Romi Paku. Cowboypool, the cowboy version of Deadpool is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita.

The version of Deadpool with just a decapitated head is played by Natsuki Hanae. Side note, fans may have noticed a Deadpool with the Welsh Flag on his suit in the film. That character is played by Paul Mullin, who plays as a striker for Wrexham A.F.C, a football club owned by Ryan Reynolds. The voice actors left comments on the Marvel Website, all of them being thankful for having played some part in the movie.

