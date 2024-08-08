Did Ryan Reynolds Cry At SDCC Premiere Of Deadpool & Wolverine? Find Out As Actor Reveals Reason

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine has been declared a hit at the box office. While the movie hit theaters on July 26, it also premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con, where the actor got emotional. The movie not only brings Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together on the big screen but also sees legendary actors returning to the franchise by reprising their characters in the film.

In conversation with Collider, the actor revealed that the cheers from the audience for Wesley Snips got him emotional at the moment. After nearly a decade, Wesley Snipes returned to the screen in his Blade suit. The actor was also joined on screen by Jennifer Garner and Channing Tatum, who reprised their roles of Elektra and Gambit, respectively.

In one of the previous interviews, The Proposal actor shared that Snipes was welcomed with thunderous applause, which suggested that the people were happy with the casting.

While sitting down for a segment with the media portal, Reynolds stated, "I cried at San Diego Comic-Con because it was just the most—I don't know, man, just feeling—that redemption in the air and how powerful and what a movie star Wesley Snipes is.”

He added, "The bet we were making was how much audiences miss him dearly—they just maybe didn't realize it yet."

Director Shawn Levy, too, shared that he was filled with joy after watching the fans get excited. The filmmaker claimed that he is currently a little obsessed with watching the reaction videos to the movie.

Levy said, “I'll admit to a slight addiction, at this point, to the reaction videos that are proliferating on social media. Those things are like crack to me. Because it brings me back to that feeling I, too, had at Comic-Con and every time I’ve seen the movie. It's the pure joy we were trying to lace this movie with."

Additionally, Reynolds shared a series of pictures with Wesley Snipes on his Instagram account. Describing the veteran actor as Marvel Daddy, the Marvel star wrote in his caption, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send-off.”

Apart from Snipes, the Deadpool actor also shared a note of gratitude for Channing Tatum and Jennifer Garner. Previous Marvel heroes, including Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, made appearances in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running in theaters successfully.

