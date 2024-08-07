Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reunite at Blake Lively's It Ends with Us Premiere; See Here

After amazing their fans with Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman surprised everyone at the premiere of It Ends With Us, the movie in which Blake Lively stars as a lead.

The two co-stars, who also happen to be best friends in real life were seen off-screen again, supporting Lively, who is Reynolds’ wife.

It Ends With Us is the latest movie of Blake Lively, for which a premiere was held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater. For the August 6, 2024 event, Ryan Reynolds was seen on the red carpet accompanying his wife.

While he showed love, affection, and support towards his spouse Blake Lively, the Green Lantern actor also shared a moment of bromance with his best friend Hugh Jackman. The two stars were seen posing for photos during the premiere of the upcoming movie, wearing elegant outfits.

Ryan Reynolds was seen donning an olive-green suit with a floral boutonniere, which was a nod to his wife's character from the movie, Lily, who happens to be a florist. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman was seen wearing all-white casuals. He was dressed in a T-shirt with matching pants and a grey jacket.

Blake Lively's dress, on the other hand, was a vintage gown by Versace. The same dress was worn by Britney Spears on October 1, 2002, back when she attended the Versace Show at Milan Fashion Week. The dress was fully in line with the floral dressing Lively's been doing all summer in support of her florist character from the movie.

Advertisement

It Ends With Us is a romantic drama film directed by Justin Baldoni. The film has been adapted from a 2016 novel of the same name, which was written by Colleen Hoover.

Besides Blake Lively in the lead role, the movie features Brandon Sklenar as Lively’s onscreen love interest. Other cast members include Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer, and more.

Blake Lively's character, Lily, navigates her way out of a traumatic childhood while seeking a fresh start. She meets a neurosurgeon and sparks a connection with him, but soon discovers aspects of him that reconnect her to her past trauma and her parents' troubled relationship.

The film is penned by Christy Hall along with Colleen Hoover. It Ends With Us will be released on August 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: It Ends With Us Trailer: All About The Colleen Hoover Book Adaptation Starring Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni