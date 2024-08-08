‘We Really Wanted An Actual Wolverine’: Shawn Levy Regrets Of Being Unable To Include A Real Wolverine In Deadpool & Wolverine

On the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, the newest superhero film by Shawn Levy, something surprising happened. Grown men were seen breaking into tears. The reason for their tears was neither the plot nor the action scenes; Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine, finally put on the yellow-and-blue costume from Marvel Comics.

This suit means a lot to many fans. People have loved Wolverine in comics for years. However, he never wore the classic outfit in nine previous films made by Jackman. This revived childhood memories for many making them emotional. Costumes are important parts of superheroes’ apparel. Imagining Superman without his cape is quite impossible.

Amazingly, Wolverine’s costume does not look like an actual Wolverine animal at all. Actual wolverines are tiny creatures with strong builds and sharp claws used for self-defense; they have dark brown and black fur rather than yellow and blue ones; besides, they do not possess any facial wings as presented in comic characters. The wings on his mask are done up creatively by artists.

In one episode of Happy Sad Confused, Levy mentioned he wanted to add a real Wolverine into this mix. Levy says, “We really wanted an actual wolverine, the animal, and he would maul Deadpool. But we came up with that idea too late to do a convincing digital wolverine so that one's in my back pocket should I need one for any sequels.”

The movie has many alternate versions of Wolverine from different dimensions. Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, is looking for another Wolverine after his death. He meets several models including one portrayed by Henry Cavill during this period which includes lots of references to comic books.

One of the highest-earning films of 2024 is Deadpool & Wolverine. It makes the fans happy and nostalgic. The inclusion of the classic costume made a big impact. Despite not having real wolverines in the movie; there are still interesting surprises and Marvel Easter eggs abound throughout it.

