Deadpool's Morena Baccarin Joins Ángel Manuel Soto’s The Wrecking Crew Alongside Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista

The Wrecking Crew is one of the most anticipated movies and has a great star cast. The beautiful and dazzling actress Morena Baccarin will be next seen in the aforementioned movie alongside Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

Baccarin, who we know from the Deadpool franchise, will play the role of the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star’s romantic partner in The Wrecking Crew.

The movie, which is being directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, will act as another action comedy of which the Fast Charlie actress will be a part.

The Wrecking Crew will see a tale of two siblings, played by the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor and Jason Momoa. While Dave Bautista will play the role of a strict and disciplined Navy SEAL, his brother, who is portrayed by the Justice League star, will have a rather lenient character.

To be precise the character of Jason Momoa will be of an unpredictable police officer.

As per Collider, the brothers with two different personalities will meet after being away for years. This time, they will have to work together on a mission that will test their love for each other.

Speaking of Morena Baccarin’s character, she is shown to have been constantly tired of her partner, Momoa’s disastrous character.

Another cast member of the movie includes the New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who has many great credits under his belt, such as Once Were Warriors, The Book of Boba Fett, Moana, and more.

We will also see another star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the guy on the chair of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon. Similarly, the aforementioned movie will also have Stephen Root in its cast, who is known for O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Coming to the director of the movie, Ángel Manuel Soto, the audience got to see his skills in the recent and one of the final entries of the DC Extended Universe, the Xolo Mariduena starring Blue Beetle.

Talking about Morena Baccarin, the fabulous actress was part of all three entries of Deadpool, including the recently released and global hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

Besides appearing in movies based on Marvel comics, the actress has also been involved in the DC world, as she starred in the Gotham series, playing Leslie Thompkins.

The release date for the movie has not been revealed yet.

