All Box Office Records That Deadpool And Wolverine Broke In 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman brought back the seemingly lost glory and commercial success of MCU with fanfest Deadpool & Wolverine. The Shawn Levy-directed movie has shattered numerous records at the box office. From becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history to climbing up in the all-time highest-grossing list– the film is collecting everything the way it was anticipated. Here are all the records Deadpool & Wolverine have broken so far–

Among the significant achievements of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the fact that it set a record as the highest-grossing R-rated film on its opening weekend. In its opening weekend, the film beat the previous record held by 2016's Deadpool, which earned $132.4 million domestically. Teaming Deadpool and Wolverine resulted in a bigger audience compared to the previous film, and that set a new record for R-rated films. That $154.2 million domestic opening was enough to outdo even Pixar's Inside Out 2 and assume the mantle of the biggest opening of 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now the sixth-highest-grossing film ever domestically. These big bad boys of comic book movies tapped more wallets than huge hits Black Panther, The Avengers, and Jurassic World to announce the box-office drawing power of Marvel's misfits. At the same time, it also joined the ranks of the fourth biggest superhero movie opening, coming in after only Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War. It's just an add-on to prove how Marvel manages to create a crossover event that drives flocks of people into the theaters.

This is a new milestone not just for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman but also for the director, Shawn Levy, with work that, at times, even rivals Logan. The three together have created a movie that has enthralled audiences and moved new personal records for the two Hollywood icons.

The film performed tremendously well worldwide. The film beat Avatar: The Way of Water on its first weekend of release worldwide. It came in second from Inside Out 2 because of this great performance as the highest-grossing performance in 2024. It became the highest-grossing X-Men or Deadpool ever made to date, both in global and domestic box office records.

Amid R-rated films, Deadpool & Wolverine set many records. It is the most high-grossing R-rated film ever at the domestic box office, beating The Passion of the Christ. And that is not all. $97 million from its second weekend alone will pretty much seal any claims it had to dominance. Then, it only took another few days for the film to finally become the highest-grossing R-rated film in the global market as it beat Todd Phillips' Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Deadpool & Wolverine crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office in its third weekend proving how timeless the Marvel characters are even though with the R-rated content. It has become the second film in 2024 to do so.

Aside from simply breaking box office records, Deadpool & Wolverine reset the outside ceiling of what was thought possible for R-rated superhero films. This is a film that reminds one of the power of storytelling, the appeal of characters that endure, and the worldwide excitement generated by a well-crafted blockbuster.

