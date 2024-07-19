If Not Bane, Dave Bautista Opens Up About What Role He Would Like To Play In James Gunn’s DCU

Dave Bautista has always been a fan-favorite actor to play one of the most prominent characters Bane from Detective Comics, on screen. The same role had been fascinated by the Knock at the Cabin actor for a long time.

However, if not the character of Batman’s most powerful villain, Bautista has come forth to address the role he would like to play in James Gunn’s newly rebooted universe of superhero characters.

Dave Bautista about his DCU role

After the DC Extended Universe saw a conclusion, James Gunn took over the live-action franchise adapted from the comic book. With the help of Peter Safran, the co-chair is planning a big project ahead.

Talking about his wish to be a part of the new and developing DC Universe, Dave Bautista, who has previous experience working with Gunn reflected on the role he would love to play.

“For forever, it was Bane,” the Dune: Part Two actor stated right at the beginning of his interview with Screen Rant.

He then went on to add that when he was young he always dreamt of playing Bane in movies.

However, further adding to his words, Bautista also stated that he is now too old to play the iconic role. “I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn't be able to do the character justice,” he stated.

However, recalling a unique fan casting, the Army of the Dead actor stated that sometime back on the internet, he once saw someone posting about Bautista playing the role of Lex Luther. That post grabbed the attention of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor.

The post was about Drax the Destroyer actor playing an older version of Lex Luthor over which he had got “obsessed.”

Well although it is not certain if Dave Bautista will join the new DCU, rumors surrounding the industry also suggest that a lot of other actors from the MCU would become a part of James Gunn’s new anticipated franchise.

One of whom happens to be Chris Pratt, who played the character of Star-Lord in Marvel films and is rumored to be in talks for the role of Booster Gold in DCU.

Dave Bautista's next movie

Dave Bautista's latest is a comedy action film My Spy: The Eternal City. the film is a sequel to a 2020 film, My Spy, and will star Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and as well as Ken Jeong besides Bautista.

The movie is directed by Pete Segal and was released on July 18, 2024.

