‘Definitely Scared Me’: Jenna Ortega Tells First-Time Interviewer Jackson Daly About Working With THIS Beetlejuice 2 Co-Star

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, is following in his father’s footsteps into the journalism industry and recently conducted his first interview with the stars of Beetlejuice—Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, and Justin Theroux—for a segment on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition. In an exclusive clip of the interview shared with PEOPLE before its release, Jackson asks Ortega about her experience working with Michael Keaton in his Beetlejuice character.

“What was it like meeting Beetlejuice for the first time? Was he scary at all?” he asked, to which the Wednesday actress replied, “He definitely scared me, but more so just because I didn’t know that it was coming."

She recalled getting a tap on her shoulder, only to turn around and witness Keaton in his Beetlejuice glory. The Batman actor plays a diabolical "Ghost with the Most" named Beetlejuice, who comes to haunt people on Earth when summoned. The character stands out for his crazy hair and makeup, which can catch people off guard, including Ortega.

The actress was taken aback by his look as Keaton went on to introduce himself. “I just got a tap on the shoulder, and I turned around. I was doing a hair and makeup test, and Michael was there. But he was introducing himself as Michael," she added.

Considering it was his first interview, Jackson seemed remarkably relaxed and a natural, just like his father. Back in July, Daly, 51, spoke to PEOPLE about how excited he was to see his son Jackson interview golf legend Tiger Woods for a May episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition.

"It was ridiculous," Daly added, revealing that his son wrote his own questions and had a “great sit-down” chat with Woods. In April, Daly—who is also father to daughters Etta, 11, London, 9, and Goldie, 4, with his wife Siri, 43—gushed about his son learning to drive. "My teenager is 15. He's starting to drive, so that's been kind of crazy," he revealed. Jackson drove his father’s pickup truck, and according to Daly, “He's a really good driver."

Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6.