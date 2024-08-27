Oscar winner Meryl Streep thrilled viewers of Only Murders in the Building when she joined the cast alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Streep joined the cast of OTMB as Loretta Durkin, who is the love interest of Short’s character, Oliver Putnam. Still, few would have predicted that Streep and Short would emerge as the internet's most popular couple in just one season.

Recently, all eyes were on the two iconic actors, who were seen holding hands at the star-studded premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Many fans started speculating and couldn't help but laugh when they noticed that their co-star Steve Martin appeared to be the third wheel in the scenario. However, sources told Page Six that the two stars are just friends, and their close friendship was evident inside the party, too.

However, one source told the outlet that the chemistry was something more than friendship. But the duo weren't exactly attached at the hip the entire evening and left separately.

During a recent interview, Short, 74, expressed his profound admiration for Streep, 75. He defined their relationship as a friendship that has grown stronger due to their collaborative work.

Short said, "I believe that when you work with someone and have love for them, the friendship will only strengthen over time. Short teased that he didn't want to give away too much about their characters' on-screen romance despite their close relationship.

This isn’t the first time rumors about Short and Streep's relationship have surfaced. The pair were spotted sitting together at the Golden Globes in December 2023, which sparked rumors of a possible covert romance. Both celebrities have refuted these rumors, with Short's representative saying that they are just very good friends. Short has been spotted with Meryl Streep on several occasions.

Short rose to fame as a comedian by playing various parts in sketch comedies. He has also starred in several movies, such as Mumford, Father of the Bride, Cross My Heart, and Pure Luck, A Simple Wish.

