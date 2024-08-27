'Definitely Something': Meryl Streep And Martin Short's Offscreen Chemistry At OMTB Party? New Insight From Sources

Martin Short and Meryl Streep entered the Only Murders in the Building premiere party holding hands, sparking rumors of them dating.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Aug 27, 2024  |  05:58 PM IST |  4.1K
Image Courtesy: Meryl Streep/ Getty Images, Martin Short/ YouTube (Jimmy Fallon Show)
Image Courtesy: Meryl Streep/ Getty Images, Martin Short/ YouTube (Jimmy Fallon Show)
Key Highlight
  • Martin Short and Meryl Streep were spotted holding hands at Only Murders’ premiere party
  • Streep joined the show’s cast as Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Short’s character

Oscar winner Meryl Streep thrilled viewers of Only Murders in the Building when she joined the cast alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Streep joined the cast of OTMB as Loretta Durkin, who is the love interest of Short’s character, Oliver Putnam. Still, few would have predicted that Streep and Short would emerge as the internet's most popular couple in just one season.

Recently, all eyes were on the two iconic actors, who were seen holding hands at the star-studded premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Many fans started speculating and couldn't help but laugh when they noticed that their co-star Steve Martin appeared to be the third wheel in the scenario. However, sources told Page Six that the two stars are just friends, and their close friendship was evident inside the party, too.


However, one source told the outlet that the chemistry was something more than friendship. But the duo weren't exactly attached at the hip the entire evening and left separately. 

During a recent interview, Short, 74, expressed his profound admiration for Streep, 75. He defined their relationship as a friendship that has grown stronger due to their collaborative work.

Short said, "I believe that when you work with someone and have love for them, the friendship will only strengthen over time. Short teased that he didn't want to give away too much about their characters' on-screen romance despite their close relationship.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time rumors about Short and Streep's relationship have surfaced. The pair were spotted sitting together at the Golden Globes in December 2023, which sparked rumors of a possible covert romance. Both celebrities have refuted these rumors, with Short's representative saying that they are just very good friends. Short has been spotted with Meryl Streep on several occasions.

Short rose to fame as a comedian by playing various parts in sketch comedies. He has also starred in several movies, such as Mumford, Father of the Bride, Cross My Heart, and Pure Luck, A Simple Wish.  

ALSO READ: Will Captain America: Brave New World Practically Show Bruce Banner’s Experience For Red Hulk? Here’s What Theory Says

FAQs

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building?
Only Murders in the Building can be streamed on Hulu.
Who is the creator of Only Murders in the Building?
Steve Martin and John Hoffman are the creators of Only Murders in the Building.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles