Will Captain America: Brave New World Practically Show Bruce Banner’s Experience For Red Hulk? Here’s What Theory Says

It has been more than a decade since we were introduced to MCU’s Hulk. The character that was first played by Edward Norton was later portrayed by another great name from the Hollywood film industry, Mark Ruffalo.

While it's been quite a long time since we've witnessed the true might of the Hulk on the big screen, with Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner making a deal with his human self and his gamma-enhanced alter ego, we are about to be blessed with Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

This other monstrous being happens to be the alter of Thunderbolt Ross, who will be played by Harrison Ford in the fourth installment of Captain America.

While the film brings a lot of new surprises for the die-hard followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character of Red Hulk might bring in an age-old line into practicality.

As per a Reddit user, iamneel, who has shared his theory, the Red Hulk might experience an event that was previously shared by Bruce Banner in The Avengers.

The theory suggests that Ross might go through the same experience Banner described when he tried to kill himself but found it impossible, realizing he couldn’t get rid of his destructive alter ego.

This moment occurs when Bruce and the other Avengers are on the Helicarrier during a heated exchange. Bruce Banner says, “I put a bullet in my mouth, and the other guy spit it out.”

If that was the case with the green monster, it might be the same with the red one.

According to the theorist iamneel, who spoke about Red Hulk based on footage shown at this year’s D23, this scenario could be highly possible.

In the D23 footage, it is shown that Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross is standing behind a podium when he suddenly falls back and transforms into the Red Hulk, growling as he rises.

According to the Reddit user, this might happen when someone attempts to assassinate President Ross at the White House. However, just like Banner’s near-death experience, the Red Hulk might emerge to save Ross from taking a bullet.

The theorist also suggested that Ross might permanently transform into the Red Hulk in the MCU, and that Ford might be making only a brief appearance in the franchise, similar to other A-listers like Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, and more.

The fate of the Red Hulk and his origin story are highly anticipated by superhero fanatics, but these will only be revealed when the movie is released.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

