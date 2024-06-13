Denise Richards Set To Star In New Docuseries, Denise Richards And The Wild Things, Four Years Post Departure From RHOBH

The E! network has approved a new funny documentary series called Denise Richards and the Wild Things, focusing on Denise Richards and her family's life. The show, starring and produced by Richards, is scheduled to debut in 2025.

Denise Richards and the Wild Things

Denise Richards shared in an interview with Variety, “My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle.”

Richards added, “Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love, and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

In this new 30-minute series, cameras will follow Richards, her husband Aaron Phypers, and their children, including daughters Lola (18) and Sami (20), whom she shares with Sheen, and her adopted daughter Eloise (12).

In an interview with People, Rachel Smith from NBCUniversal Entertainment praised Richards as a cultural icon whose candid and relatable family life will resonate with viewers.

Denise Richards previously addressed controversies post-RHOBH departure

Richards’ recent reality TV stint included appearing on seasons 9 and 10 of RHOBH until her departure in 2020, following controversies that she addressed on The Real in 2022.

In the interview with The Real at the time, Richards expressed that she's been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing the first season. however the second season was very challenging for her and she went back and forth with it, and later she decided that it was time for her to move on and focus on other projects. She added at the end that she was glad to make that decision.

Advertisement

Despite brief appearances, Richards hadn’t fully returned to reality TV until now. Denise Richards and the Wild Things is produced by Alex Baskin, Joe Kingsley, and Jeff Festa for 32 Flavors, with Richards also producing for Smoke and Mirrors Entertainment. Adam Griffin is another executive producer on the project.