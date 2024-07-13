Descendants: The Rise of Red Film Pays Tribute to Late Actor Cameron Boyce and His Beloved Character Carlos

The three-quel in the Descendants series, Descendants: The Rise of Red, honors the late Cameron Boyce by paying tribute to his character Carlos. Together with his co-stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Booboo Stewart, Boyce’s character was one of the important characters in all three movies. The cast has opened up about feeling his presence on set and how they are paying tribute to his character in a recent interview.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Honors Cameron Boyce

Aged 20 at the time, Boyce passed away because of complications arising from epilepsy. His castmates have repeatedly celebrated his life through their various acts with reference to Descendants. In it, he played the son of Cruella de Vil, named Carlos, who is one of the main characters.

In an interview with People magazine, Dara Reneé said, "We could not have done this without him. Descendants would not be what it is without him." Dara Reneé who plays Uliana in Descendants: The Rise of Red, acknowledged how much the story would be missing without him. This statement shows how highly esteemed and loved both Boyce and his role were by people in his crew as well as colleagues.

As per the outlet, in the newest film of the series, Uma asks Fairy Godmother to open the school for all VKs, including Red in Wonderland. Though Fairy Godmother doesn't agree initially, Uma reminds her that Carlos would have wanted the same. With tears in her eyes, she looks at Carlos' framed photo on the wall, leading to Fairy Godmother agreeing with her.

Advertisement

Speaking with the magazine, Kylie Cantrall, who portrays Red, emphasized that although there were several script revisions made along the way, nothing swayed them from honoring Boyce’s memory. Cantrall said, "It felt like he was there with us."

Shortly after the premiere of Descendants 3, Disney presented a tribute that documented Boyce’s past roles and fond memories. It signed off with a text that said, "You mean everything to us."

Safekeeping Cameron Boyce's memories and impact

The Descendants: The Royal Wedding animated special focuses on Mal and Ben’s wedding ceremony. However, it is mentioned indirectly several times that Carlos is gone. Mal receives a gift from the VKs that has their family crests on it, symbolizing eternal linkages within them. When Mal’s charm bracelet, which has an imprint of Carlos’ family crest, shines for a few seconds, it makes all the VKs smile.

In an interview about continuing the franchise beyond Boyce, Sofia Carson spoke about how hard it was working on the animated special without him. China Anne McClain admitted her initial reluctance to take part in another Descendants project after his death. Even if such obstacles remained insurmountable for the cast members, they still found comfort since they were also celebrating Cameron's heritage, which had brought more happiness to another generation of fans.

Advertisement

Cameron Boyce’s colleagues have supported The Cameron Boyce Foundation since his demise. Among other things, this foundation advocates for causes that were close to Boyce’s heart even when he was alive.

ALSO READ: Descendants: The Rise Of Red Ending Explained; A New Chapter Unfolds