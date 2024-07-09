Descendants: The Rise Of Red; Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

The fairy tale world of the Descendants will follow up with their fifth installment this month. For the franchise centered on the children of Disney Prince and Princesses, there has been a great reception from viewers since the original installment in 2015.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to debut on the streaming giant with a star-packed cast who will participate in the cold war between the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella while their daughters find a way to prevent it all.

When is Descendants 4 releasing?

Descendants: The Rise of Red is eyeing a release on Friday, July 12, 2024, on Disney+. The Rise of Red is a spinoff of the preceding three films released in 2015, 2017, and 2019 respectively. The franchise kickstarted with the 2015 Disney original that saw the son of Belle and Beast become the new ruler of their kingdom.

What is the plot of Descendants 4?

Descendants: The Rise of Red revolves around Red, the new Villain Kid at Auradon Prep who is invited to study by the new headmistress, Uma. But The Queen of Hearts has revenge to take and uses her daughter to implement her villainous plans.

Red is then forced to team up with Chloe to stop The Queen of Hearts after she declares a coup against the United Kingdom of Auradon and dethrones the reigning Cinderella and King Charming. A teaser trailer unveiled in May shows Chloe trying to befriend her new roommate, Red but it does not work out. Eventually, they join forces and travel back in time to prevent their mothers from feuding. Chloe and Red learn surprising truths about Auradon and the reason behind The Queen of Hearts' tyranny.

Advertisement

The movie also features seven original songs, and a soundtrack album set to release on the film’s premiere date in July.

Who is the cast?

Rise of Red has a diverse cast ready to spill magic all over. In the leading roles, Kylie Cantrall stars as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, and Malia Baker as Chloe Charming, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming.

There are two reprisals from the Descendants universe. China Anne McClain returns as Uma, Ursula’s daughter from The Little Mermaid, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, the headmistress of Auradon Prep.

Other cast members include Dara Renee as Uliana, Brandy as Cinderella, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Joshua Colley as Young Hook. Paolo Montalban and Leonardo Nam are also set to appear.

Advertisement

The spinoff is helmed by director Jennifer Phang from a script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, per Variety. Wendy S. Williams produces alongside Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh as executive producers. Phang and Mahita P. Simpson are co-executive producers. The eye-catching costume design is credited to Julia Caston and Emilio Sosa.

What is the Descendants franchise about?

It all started with 2015’s Descendants where Belle and the Beast’s son, Ben takes over the throne as the ruler of Auradon, though he is not ready. In this Disney universe, villains and their families are sent to exile in the magicless Isle of the Lost to prevent them from using their powers for their evil paths.

But Ben deems it unfair that even the villains’ children suffer for their parents’ deeds. Thus, he opens the door to Auradon, offering the chance of redemption. This sets off a timeless battle of the heroes and villains in the Descendants universe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brandy Norwood Returns As Cinderella In Disney's Upcoming Sequel Descendants: The Rise of Red; DEETS Inside