Descendants: The Rise of Red TRAILER: Brandy And Rita Ora Transform Into Cinderella And Queen Of Hearts For Musical Fantasy Film

This summer, Disney fans can look forward to the release of Descendants: The Rise of Red, a new musical fantasy film. The film sees Brandy reprise her role as Cinderella and introduces Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts as per Billboard. The film promises an exciting adventure involving magic, time travel, and royal drama.

A nostalgic return

Brandy returns to her iconic role as Cinderella, nearly 30 years after enchanting audiences in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. In Descendants: The Rise of Red, she is now Queen Cinderella, ruling her kingdom alongside King Charming, played by Paolo Montalban. Their return to these beloved roles has sparked great enthusiasm among fans who grew up watching the original film.

New faces and fresh adventures

The plot revolves around the Queen of Hearts, played by Rita Ora, who launches a coup against the kingdom of Auradon. Her daughter, Red (Kylie Cantrall), and Cinderella's daughter, Chloe (Malia Baker), must work together to save their parents and the kingdom. The trailer, which was released on May 23, depicts the dramatic moment when the Queen of Hearts captures Cinderella and King Charming.

Brandy's Cinderella is still just as strong as ever, declaring, "I will never kneel to a tyrant," in the face of danger. This sets the stage for Chloe and Red's thrilling adventure, in which they travel back in time using a magical pocket watch. Their mission is to meet younger versions of their mothers and prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming villainous.

Star-studded cast

The film stars China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley, and Peder Lindell. This ensemble of talent is expected to inject new life and excitement into the film.

Brandy expressed her excitement about the project on Instagram, writing, "A new adventure awaits!" This sentiment is shared by fans who are excited to see how the new and returning characters interact and develop throughout the story.

Release details

Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere on Disney+ on July 12, followed by a broadcast on Disney Channel on August 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The film is highly anticipated, particularly given the success of previous installments in the Descendants series. The combination of nostalgic elements and new storylines is expected to draw a large audience.

The film builds on Disney's tradition of reimagining classic fairy tales with modern twists. Descendants: The Rise of Red aims to captivate both old and new fans by incorporating familiar characters and introducing new ones.

