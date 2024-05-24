Based on her Instagram story, Kelly Rowland appears to have had a great time at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. But as soon as the singer-songwriter snapped at a Cannes security guard while walking the red carpet, she was back on the wrong end of the Internet. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Rowland entered the French premiere of Marcello Mio.

Kelly Rowland gets into a heated exchange with security at Cannes

A few words were exchanged, and then Rowland pointed with her finger to make her point. The Destiny's Child alumna addressed the issue in an Associated Press interview at the AmfAR Cannes Gala in France after a video of her dramatically speaking to a security guard went viral online.

Kelly Rowland says, 'I stood my ground.

At the AmfAR Cannes Gala on Thursday, Kelly Rowland told the AP, "The woman knows what happened; I know what happened. That's all there is to it: I have boundaries and I stick to them. Also, other ladies who attended that carpet but didn't exactly like me didn't receive the same reprimands, pushbacks, or orders to leave. I maintained my position, and she felt compelled to maintain hers. However, I stood my ground." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ushers hurried Rowland along, which infuriated her. Rowland got into an argument with one of the security guards after they constantly touched her arm and walked on her dress.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that to avoid schedule delays, Cannes is known for its notoriously tight red carpet security. For similar reasons, the yearly event forbade selfies on the red carpet in 2018. It also notes that attendees who disobey the regulations often meet with their phones being grabbed or security covering the camera lens.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson, Rivers Cuomo And Patrick Wilson Perform Wheezer's Say It Ain't So For Kellyoke; WATCH