Despicable Me 4 Director Discusses 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Style Crossovers For Future Movies

Since opening in 2010, Despicable Me and its complementary franchise have been a valid presence in the numbers of the entertainment world. Animations in the Despicable Me franchise, especially the Minions' spin-offs, have always drawn audiences at global levels. The latest edition of the series, Despicable Me 4, has led the global box office and people were more than ready to cement the power of the franchise at the box office. And the release of Minions 3 in 2027 proves that this beloved franchise is not coming to an end any time soon. The last scene of Despicable Me 4, however, felt like a series finale and left fans speculating about what's next for Gru and his Minions.

The closing moments of the Despicable Me 4 movie are notably as follows:. He performs on the stage of a talent show in prison with the film's bad guy, Maxime Le Mal. As a very big, light idea, they all start singing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World"; the iconic villains of the previous sequels of Despicable Me and Minions movies arrive, joining them in song. The sequence is so chock-full of cameos that some suggest it's taken as a goodbye to all those characters who have made the movie so iconic through the years.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Chris Renaud answered inquiries that were trying to determine the meaning of the final scene. Asked whether the scene had been meant as a swan song for the Minions, Renaud admitted that, yeah, it had crossed his mind.

Renaud went on to compare what could potentially be the future of a Despicable Me franchise with a character such as Batman, who has received all sorts of treatment throughout history. He said sure, just because one story or one character has reached its end, doesn't mean that there isn't room for reinvention. "Batman is the best example of that, where a guy like Matt Reeves comes along and does something different with him," Renaud said. The characters are very animated in Despicable Me, and he said that it was limitless in nature, giving the new filmmakers ways to come up with something new.

Advertisement

While the final scene in Despicable Me 4 brought on some feeling of closure to viewers, Renaud suggested there could be many new and exciting directions in which these characters might go. From crossovers to reimagining storylines, there is nothing that can be done with the Despicable Me world that is dead and finished, whose adventures will continue with Gru, Minions, and the rogues' gallery of much-loved villains.

Renaud has been with the franchise from its very start and co-directed the first Despicable Me in 2010 with Pierre Coffin. The same team directed Despicable Me 2 in 2013, to which Renaud returned for the brand-new Despicable Me 4. The original also sported an ensemble cast, including Kristen Wiig as Miss Hattie and Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, both of whom have returned for the franchise's many sequels and Minions-centric spin-offs. It really broke out the curmudgeonly supervillain Felonius Gru, played by Steve Carell.

ALSO READ: Despicable Me 4: Key Facts To Know Before Watching The New Movie