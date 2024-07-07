Despicable Me 4: Key Facts To Know Before Watching The New Movie

Despicable Me 4 with a star-studded cast, including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Joey King, and others has returned to the theatres. And ever since the trailer dropped, and the premiere took place, the animated film has received a mixed to positive response. It hit the theatres on July 3, 2024.

Now, before going to watch it, there are a few key points that the audience must know about the film. From introducing new characters to a new villain, and how Gru and his family deal with it, is all going to be shown in the movie. Read ahead to know what are the facts that the audience should remember and prepare.

Maxime Le Mai: The new villain

Despicable Me 4 is introducing a new villain named Maxime Le Mai who will create a huge impact on Gru and his family’s lives. His character is bent on taking revenge on Gru and as he brings out new challenges on Gru and his family, the audience must understand Maxime’s cruel motives and Gru’s difficulties. Will Ferell is voicing Maxime Le Mai.

Gru’s relationship dynamics with his family

Despicable Me 4 takes a sharp turn as Gru and his family welcome a new member to their lives. After three daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, Gru and Lucy become parents to a son, Gru Jr. How Gru gets accustomed to this new feeling of being a father of a son is what the audience should look forward to. A warm and personal side of Gru is shown in the film.

Minions’ Importance

The roles of the five minions, Tim, Mel, Dave, Jerry, and Gus are very important in Despicable Me 4. They become Mega Minions with superpowers and with the help of their powers, Gru serves his mission to save his kidnapped son.

Despicable Me 4 marks milestones

A lot of newness has been added to the Despicable Me 4 movie to mark a few milestones. It is the first Illumination Entertainment franchise that released a fourth installment of the same film series, becoming a quadrilogy. The film has been made in a 1:85:1 ratio rather than its usual 2:39:1 aspect ratio. 1:85:1 format has only been seen in Minions and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Despicable Me 4: Release date and more

In Australia, the movie was released on June 20, 2024, while in the US the film hit the theatres on July 3, 2024. However, in the UK it will be released on July 4, 2024. Though the streaming platform and the date of the release haven’t been announced yet, it might get a date in later 2024 on Amazon Prime Video or Peacock.

Be aware of the spoilers and enjoy the movie Despicable Me 4 in the theatres.

