‘Developed such a care…’ Netflix's Monsters Star Cooper Koch Shares Heartfelt Thoughts About Erik Menendez

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menendez in the latest crime anthology, by Ryan Murphy, opened up by talking about the man he plays on screen. Koch had already mentioned how he felt about the two brothers, on whom the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is based. However, the talented performer recently had a few more heartfelt words to share.

Talking to Deadline, Cooper Koch stated, “Preparing to play him, I developed such a care and true — I just care so much for him.”

Further discussing Erik Menendez, Koch added that he believes in him while also calling him an “amazing human being.”

About his prison visit and meeting Erik and Lyle Menendez, the actor from They/Them also stated that playing Erik on screen and then getting to meet him “was so rewarding and special and one of the most amazing experiences I think I’ll ever have in my life.”

Earlier this month, Cooper Koch stated that meeting both the brothers at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility was “not super intimidating” but instead was a more “nerve-wracking” experience.

Koch even mentioned on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he had already developed “camaraderie” with both brothers during his prison visit.

Cooper Koch then mentioned that he supports both Erik and Lyle and believes in them. According to Cooper Koch, he had sat down with Erik in a circle with all the other incarcerated individuals while also getting a chance to hug him.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner invited Koch to visit Erik Menendez at the San Diego-based prison facility.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is about Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were found guilty of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The case garnered significant attention in the 1980s. According to reports, the brothers used 12-gauge shotguns to kill their parents. The brothers claimed that they took this drastic and alarming step because they had been subjected to years of sexual abuse.

In 1996, Erik and Lyle were convicted of first-degree murder of their parents and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In a movie, Cooper Koch plays Erik, Lyle is played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, their father Jose is played by Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny plays Kitty Menendez.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

