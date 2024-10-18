Netflix's Monster Star Cooper Koch Reveals Why He Wears Wedding Ring On Left Finger Despite Not Being Married

Cooper Koch, known for his impressive acting in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has some exciting updates. The actor, who also appeared in A New York Christmas, recently sparked interest by wearing a ring on his left finger.

Despite the speculation, there have been no reports confirming his marriage. During an interview on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, the actor who starred in the 2022 horror movie They/Them alongside Kevin Bacon shared some details following the intriguing discussions about his life.

When the host, Andy Cohen, asked the actor about the piece of jewelry he wears, Cooper Koch stated it is just an accessory that he wore to complete his look while accompanying his brother Payton to the Emmy Awards.

For those unversed, Payton was nominated for his editing on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building.

Recalling that he did have jewelry on back then, Koch stated that he was with his boyfriend when “we went into my room, and I was looking through my jewelry, and I had this ring that was my grandfather's.”

Koch then added that looking at the ring, he instantly thought he should wear it for the event.

“Then we just like put it on my ring finger and it just kind of became this little like, I don't know, romantic, protective mechanism." the actor from Power Book II: Ghost stated.

Further, in the interview with Andy Cohen, Koch even stated that he wore the ring to make people guess a bit about his life “and see what they would say."

Advertisement

Copper Koch also added that he and his boyfriend are very much committed to each other, although he doesn't wear a ring on his finger.

The star from the Netflix series then mentioned that he and his partner had already discussed it, adding, “We do need to get him a ring, but it's really more of just like a nice totem."

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. The star is also seen alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who portrays Lyle Menendez.

The series also features some even bigger names from the Hollywood industry, such as Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny, who play Jose and Kitty Menedez, respectively.

Catch the crime anthology on Netflix that talks about a high-profile murder case.

ALSO READ: Javier Bardem’s Role In Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Revealed; Actor Opens Up On Netflix Show