Did Cher Call Diane Warren Cheap In The New Documentary? Find Out As Latter Responds

Daine Warren is puzzled over Cher’s remarks over her in the new documentary. In a story revolving around the songwriter, which is titled Diane Warren: Relentless, her longtime pal Cher has a list of things to say to describe the former.

In one of the clips of the documentary, the Mask actress can be heard saying, “How about that Diane is nuts; can we start off with that? I don’t think she would argue with me for a second.”

She went on to say, “Nuts, cheap, unrelenting, optimistic, sweet. She’s just crazy—oh my God. But she writes great songs.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the documentary to People Magazine, Warren went on to give a confused reaction over the fact that the actress-singer had called her cheap in the film.

She went on to say, “I don’t know why she calls me [cheap].” The songwriter further added, “It’s not really cheap—I was never cheap. I paid for 'If I Could Turn Back Time.'”

Moreover, in the conversation with the media portal, Warren revealed how difficult it was to sell the hit song If I Could Turn Back Time. She revealed, “I go up to her and I go, ‘Cher, you have to do the song,’ [She goes] ‘I f----- hate it, I f------ hate it.’” Warren further added, “I grabbed her legs. I held her feet to the ground literally, and I go, ‘Until you say you’re going to at least try it.’”

As a result, the song went on to top the charts and became a worldwide hit song.

