Cher Opens Up About Her Whirlwind Second Marriage to Gregg Allman: 'There Was Nothing Romantic...'

Cher reflects on her impulsive second marriage to Gregg Allman in Cher: The Memoir, Part One .

After wrapping up her marriage to Sonny Bono in June 1975, the music legend delved into another whirlwind relationship—this time with Gregg Allman, the celebrated singer of the Allman Brothers Band. Their relationship began less than a week later.

The Believe hitmaker, now 78, opened up about the uncertainty she felt toward her relationship with Allman. She admitted that she wasn’t sure if their relationship would last, but ultimately, they decided to marry after discovering she was pregnant.

The wedding ceremony was hastily arranged, with her sister and a friend looking on in amazement as the If I Could Turn Back Time singer insisted on heading to Las Vegas to tie the knot.

“I didn’t know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. I was living each day as it came. Then I found out I was pregnant, and we decided to get married,” Cher wrote.

She added, “I just kept putting one foot in front of the other. The future is never written in stone. I did what I thought was the right thing to do.”

Recalling the occasion, she said that their wedding day was hardly romantic, with a brief ceremony and return to California. The couple reconciled after nine days of filing for divorce, and they had their son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 1976. They stayed married until 1979.

"There was nothing romantic about our wedding day," she continued. Allman died in 2017 from complications of liver cancer at age 69.

Cher's memoir also explores other aspects of her life, such as her complex partnership with Sonny Bono, her relationship with Gene Simmons, explicit details about losing her virginity at a young age, an intriguing encounter with a drunken John Lennon at the Playboy Mansion, and more. Part Two of her memoir will arrive in 2025.

