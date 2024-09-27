Did Adriana Lima Make A Runway Comeback At Paris Fashion Week 2024 After 6 Years Of Catwalk Hiatus? Here's What We Know

Adriana Lima hitting the runway once again after six years was not on our 2024 bingo card. The model walked the runway during this year's Paris Fashion Week, according to People magazine.

Lima appeared in Maison Schiaparelli’s women’s wear Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26. The model looked as stunning as always and once again showcased that she is always on her A-game.

During her walk, she wore a white striped ensemble that featured a corset and was adorned with oversized golden buttons. She accessorized with earrings and a top-handle bag, looking fierce on the runway.

In an interview with People, she said, “After taking a year off to raise my children, it was so fun being back on the runway today,” adding, “And coming back with my friends at Schiaparelli made it that much more special!”

According to the outlet, she is back with her management company, Society Management, which has represented her for a long time. Along with her, many other famous models, including Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, and Candice Swanepoel, also stunned while walking the same show with her.

Lima, who modeled for Victoria's Secret shows for around two decades, spoke with the publication in 2023 and said, “I feel that as a woman, and still being in fashion — I’m 42 years old and a mom with five kids, so I feel that I’m still being celebrated in this stage of my life.”

The veteran model continued, “It’s great to see that no matter what stage you are in life, for my kids and the new models coming up, it’s uplifting."

However, it isn’t just Lima who surprised everyone with her comeback during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid, who had not been seen doing her brilliant catwalk for two years, also made a comeback, walking for Saint Laurent on Tuesday, September 24.

The model donned an oversized suit with big statement glasses and walked the show with her hand in her pocket. She kept her makeup minimal and complemented the look with a sleek, slit-back bun.

This appearance of hers happened two years after she gave us the iconic moment at Paris Fashion Week, where her body was spray-painted, transforming into a dress that she gracefully carried and strutted down the runway.

