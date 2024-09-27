'She Is So Beloved': Hoda Kotb's Exit From Today Show Left Her Colleagues Surprised, Source Reveals

Hoda Kotb’s unexpected departure from the Today show surprised everyone. It is only natural to think it may not have been so shocking to her colleagues but it seemingly turns out that was not the case as a source close to the popular show shared with People magazine that this was a “complete surprise” to them as well.

The announcement about the beloved journalist leaving the show rolled on September 26, Thursday. The insider told the aforementioned publication, “This was a complete surprise to most people at the show.”

They shared that Kotb had given a lot of thought to this decision and had also conversed with her co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. The insider added that Kotb made the final decision in the interest of her co-hosts and that the show is focusing on the veteran journalist and not on employing someone to take up the job title just yet.

Another source revealed to the outlet about her colleague's love for her. They said, “Hoda's news of course surprised some staffers, but she's so beloved and everybody at Today is just wishing her well.”

As per the publication, she wrote a letter to the show’s staff and mentioned her being aware of making the correct decision but a difficult one. She continued, “They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show." The journalist added that her broadcast career has been "very meaningful" and the new decade of her life lies ahead.

Advertisement

She mentioned that she would stay at her current position until early 2025 and also wrote that this wouldn't be a complete departure from the show. Kotb expressed that she planned to remain part of the NBC family, with who she shares the longest professional relationship and has been “lucky” to have that close to her heart. Kotb continued, “I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's NYC Visit Includes Surprise Appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon