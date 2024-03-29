Who Are Miley Cyrus' Siblings? All About The Flowers Hitmaker's Brothers And Sisters

Miley Cyrus is known to be one of the most popular global stars today, but she is definitely not the only one who is musically gifted and talented.

Several of Miley's siblings have also ventured into music careers. Trace, her older brother, was the frontman of the band Metro Station, while Braison, her younger brother, has made appearances on various late-night shows. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Noah received a Grammy nomination in 2021.

Miley Cyrus and her five siblings—Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Braison, and Noah—have been raised in the public eye.

Despite Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus divorcing in April 2022, they remain proud parents. Billy Ray and Tish share three children: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Additionally, Tish has two children, Brandi and Trace, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson, while Billy Ray has a son, Christopher, from his past relationship with Kristin Luckey.

Discussing her family dynamics with British Vogue in June 2021, the Flowers singer revealed, “I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family. But like all families, we’re also complex, but we embrace the fact that each of us is so different from one another."

She continued, “Me and my siblings, we’re a lot alike, but we also have big differences. And we just accept that and don’t judge each other. And our family makes unconditional love a priority.” Let's take a moment to explore more details about Miley Cyrus and her siblings and what they do for a living.

1. Brandi Cyrus, 36

Brandi Cyrus was born on May 26, 1987, in Nashville to Tish and her former spouse, Baxter Helson. Following Tish's marriage to Billy Ray in December 1993, Brandi was later adopted by him.

Now 36 years old, Brandi previously co-hosted the Bravo program Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer. She currently co-hosts the podcast Your Favorite Thing with Wells, Adams, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, and the podcast Sorry We’re Stoned alongside her mother.

Miley and her elder sister share a close bond, which they've often shared glimpses of on social media. In 2019, Brandi posted several pictures of their girls' trip to Italy.

The siblings enjoy spending time outdoors together, frequently posting photos from hikes in various locations worldwide, such as a trail in Nevada, Lion’s Head Summit in South Africa, and Antelope Canyon in Arizona. In 2020, Tish joined her two older daughters for a trip to Zion National Park in Utah, with Brandi capturing a selfie of the trio to mark the occasion.

Throughout Miley’s career, Brandi has been a supportive presence, often accompanying her to awards shows like the Billboard Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards. She even joined Miley onstage with her guitar during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Both Tish and Brandi showed up to support Miley's performance at the NFL's TikTok Tailgate before the 2021 Super Bowl.

While celebrating the success of Miley’s 2023 single “Flowers” after it broke Spotify’s first-week streaming record and amassed over 1 billion streams by April, Brandi also addressed some fan theories about the song’s lyrics, particularly those linking them to Miley’s past relationship with Liam Hemsworth. On an episode of her podcast Your Favorite Thing with co-host Adams, Brandi discussed these rumors without confirming their accuracy, stating, “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth.”

2. Trace Cyrus, 34

Trace Cyrus was born on February 24, 1989, to Tish and Helson, was later adopted by Billy Ray following his marriage to his mother.

Following in the musical footsteps of his family, Trace pursued a career in music, notably as the frontman of the band Metro Station. He was previously engaged to actress Brenda Song and musician Taylor Lauren Sanders.

In recent years, Miley and Trace have supported each other's endeavors. Trace joined his younger sister on the red carpet to celebrate the release of Hannah Montana 2 in June 2007 and attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Last Song in March 2010. Metro Station even served as the opening act for Miley’s Wonder World Tour in 2009.

More recently, Miley, Tish, Brandi, and Trace have been seen together backstage, such as at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, where Miley performed. The siblings also made appearances together, like at the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 show, where they posed in coordinated black outfits.

Following his split with Sanders in 2020, Trace acknowledged his family's support during the difficult period, expressing gratitude for their presence in a now-deleted post: “I’m recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time.” He specifically thanked Miley, saying, “I've just been feeling so blessed lately! Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there. Love you sooo much sissy!”

3. Christopher Cody Cyrus, 31

Christopher Cody Cyrus, aged 31, was born on April 8, 1992, to Billy Ray and his former girlfriend, Luckey. Unlike his younger sister Miley and his four half-siblings, Christopher has chosen to stay out of the public eye. Not much is known about him and there is no social media presence as well.

4. Braison Cyrus, 29

Born on May 9, 1994, in Nashville to Billy Ray and Tish, Braison Cyrus shares his family's musical talents. Since 2018, he has been releasing his music, showcasing his skills on platforms like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In November 2019, Braison married Stella McBride Cyrus. Miley attended their wedding alongside her then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson, and commemorated the occasion in a now-deleted Instagram post, expressing her joy for the couple: “My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin. I love you, Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

Their first child, a son named Bear Chance Cyrus, was born on June 8, 2021, making Miley an aunt.

While Braison is rarely seen in photos with his sister, he joined Tish, Noah, Billy Ray, Brandi, and Miley on the red carpet for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

5. Noah Cyrus, 23

Noah Cyrus, born on January 8, 2000, to Billy Ray and Tish, followed in her older sister Miley's footsteps by entering Hollywood at a young age. Her acting career began at just 2 years old with a role on her father's show Doc, followed by appearances on Hannah Montana and Hannah Montana: The Movie. Transitioning to music, Noah earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021.

Collaborating frequently with her siblings, Noah brought Trace on stage in October 2022 to perform Metro Station’s hit song Shake It. In 2017, Miley, Noah, and Billy Ray performed “Achy Breaky Heart while Noah was on tour with Katy Perry. They also sang together during one of Miley's Backyard Sessions, performing Noah’s song I Got So High That I Saw Jesus and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” at Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Receiving ample support from her family, particularly Miley, Noah expressed her excitement about her sister's encouragement before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Miley even wore a shirt that read “I [heart] Noah” while presenting at the event, declaring her admiration for her younger sibling to the audience.

Despite the support, growing up as Miley’s younger sister had its challenges, as Noah shared during a May 2020 Instagram Live session. She revealed the constant pressure she felt and the criticism she faced for not living up to expectations. However, Noah emphasized her appreciation for Miley's guidance and expressed hopes to forge her own path in the industry without succumbing to undue pressure.

Currently engaged to fashion designer Pinkus, Noah Cyrus is the youngest sibling in the Cyrus family.

