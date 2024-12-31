Did Blake Lively Uncover Justin Baldoni’s Alleged Smear Campaign Through Legal Subpoenas?

Blake Lively has allegedly acquired text messages from Justin Baldoni's PR team that serve as potential evidence of a smear campaign against her. According to reports, these messages were obtained via a legal subpoena, raising eyebrows among legal experts due to the absence of a formal lawsuit.

The text messages, revealed in Lively’s legal complaint, allegedly showcase a plan orchestrated by Baldoni’s PR team, described as “social manipulation” intended to tarnish her reputation. While no lawsuit has been filed yet, Lively’s civil rights complaint, filed earlier this month, hints at potential legal action. Baldoni has denied all accusations, including claims of s*xual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment on the set of It Ends With Us.

The subpoena used to obtain the text messages has been labeled by some experts as a “friendly subpoena,” possibly issued in an unrelated case and repurposed here. Legal professionals speculate that this method allows the involved party to claim compliance under court orders, even if they willingly provided the information.

In addition to Lively’s complaint, Baldoni and his associates face another lawsuit filed by Stephanie Jones, the head of Jonesworks PR. Jones alleges defamation and breach of contract, claiming Baldoni’s PR representatives, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, stole clients and smeared her company in the media. Both Lively and Jones reference the same set of text messages, underscoring their significance in the ongoing disputes.

Lively’s complaint also details alleged inappropriate behavior by Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us, including showing her an explicit video, discussing a supposed addiction to adult content, and intruding on her privacy while she was nude or breastfeeding.

The ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and associated parties continues to unfold, with allegations of smear campaigns, workplace misconduct, and professional betrayals taking center stage. As these claims develop, the text messages in question could prove to be pivotal. Stay tuned for updates on this escalating controversy.

