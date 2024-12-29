Whitney Cummings Roasts Justin Baldoni; Defends Blake Lively Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Actor-Director

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and harassment.

Comedian Whitney Cummings has roasted actor-director Justin Baldoni in a TikTok video, defending Blake Lively following her sexual harassment complaint against him. The comedian criticized Baldoni's public stance on feminism and his efforts to position himself as a male ally.

In her TikTok video, Cummings took aim at Baldoni, who has been vocal about men's roles in supporting women's rights. "I don't like when guys, especially symmetrical ones, try to get points for being, like, a feminist or, like, an ally. When guys fight for women's rights, it's how they get laid," Cummings joked. Her remarks come amid the ongoing legal drama involving Lively and Baldoni.

Baldoni has been outspoken about issues like domestic abuse, especially regarding his role in the 2023 film It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's novel. While promoting the film earlier this year, Baldoni discussed the themes of abuse, hoping that the movie would help change how men view their actions.

He spoke on CBS Mornings in August, saying, "My other hope is the men who have not done the work... if they see bits of themselves in [his character] Ryle, have a chance to step back and say, 'You know what, I don't want to blow up my life.'"

Cummings also mocked Baldoni's charity work, calling it immense charity energy. Baldoni is on the board of the Wayfarer organization, which supports justice-oriented nonprofits. In the summer, his production company, Wayfarer Studios, partnered with the No More Foundation to offer resources for those affected by domestic abuse.

In her video, Cummings sarcastically questioned if Hollywood figures like Baldoni are allowed to donate or get involved in charity work without a publicist promoting it. She also ridiculed his self-help book Boys Will Be Human, suggesting, "This is like a sociopath's idea of what the world needs."

Cummings went on to poke fun at Baldoni's behavior on set. She joked that Baldoni was the type of person who would go to a SlutWalk and then make it into a "safe space for her to be a slut".

The comedian also attacked Baldoni's habit of making overly flattering remarks about women's appearance. She joked that Justin Baldoni is the man who says you're prettier without makeup unless you're starring in the film he is directing.

Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni last week, accusing him of repeatedly commenting on her postpartum body and mentioning her deceased father while they worked together on It Ends With Us. She claims these comments and other actions made her uncomfortable and harassed.

Baldoni, however, has denied the allegations. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, called the accusations categorically false and outrageous. He accused Lively of making threats on set, including saying she would not promote the movie if her demands were not met, ultimately damaging the film's release.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

