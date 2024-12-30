Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Attorney Bryan Freedman Slams Actress and Media For Manipulating Truth Against Her Co-Star

Bryan Freedman, the attorney for Justin Baldoni, has had some sharp words for Blake Lively in response to her legal complaint. He vows to expose what he calls a manipulative and unethical campaign against his client.

Freedman said the lawsuit his client is bringing isn't a reactionary countersuit but a pursuit of truth to expose people who allegedly see themselves as above accountability.

The legal showdown stems from Lively's claim of sexual harassment and a defamation campaign during the filming of It Ends with Us, which Baldoni angrily disputes. He told People, "I’ve never witnessed such unethical behavior, fueled by those who abuse their power and manipulate the truth."

"This is not a response or countersuit—it's a deliberate pursuit of truth,” attorney Freedman added.

Freedman is confident that the lawsuit will expose all the fabricated aspects of the complaint Lively filed against Baldoni, including allegedly manufactured text messages between Baldoni and crisis management experts to whom he sought advice, Freedman said. These form part of a larger story to defame Baldoni, Freedman said.

Freedman criticized the media’s role in amplifying unverified claims, pointing to a New York Times article as an example of incomplete fact-checking. He emphasized that Baldoni’s case is supported by a robust body of evidence, including unaltered timelines and communications.

The attorney described this case as one of the reflections of a larger pattern in Hollywood: that power is misused to distort truth and destroy careers. He claimed, "In over three decades of legal practice, I’ve never witnessed such unethical behavior, fueled by those who abuse their power and manipulate the truth."

Freedman continued, "This isn’t an isolated case; it’s a recurring pattern in Hollywood and the mainstream media where careers and reputations are destroyed to maintain control."

Blake Lively's complaint, filed on December 20, details several claims, including harassment, unwanted advances, and degrading comments on set. She said Justin Baldoni orchestrated a retaliatory campaign to harm her reputation after she complained about misconduct.

