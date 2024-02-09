Did Brad Pitt Win The Latest Round In Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie Over Chateau Miraval French Winery?

In the ongoing court battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their multimillion-dollar French winery, Chateau Miraval, Brad Pitt has won a significant battle. Recent court filings state that a judge decided in favor of Pitt about Jolie's business share being sold to a competitor. The A-list ex-couples' high-profile legal battle, which has been going on for more than a year, offers insight into their tense post-divorce relationship.

For over $60 million, Pitt and Jolie bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France in 2008. That's where their 2014 wedding took place. Pitt argued that Jolie's attempt to sell her portion of the company to the massive spirits company Stoli during their divorce and custody battle was a breach of their original agreement, which called for authorization for such a transfer. Now that a judge has decided with Pitt, the transaction is prohibited since Pitt's stake in the company (Marca) is at risk. Experts in law claim that this is a noteworthy victory that keeps Pitt in charge of the multimillion-dollar brand going forward.

Details of the ruling

Judge John W. Ouderkirk of Los Angeles Superior Court determined that Jolie's attempt to sell her part constituted a "strategic business decision" that needed Pitt's consent in accordance with their original conditions, as reported in the Hindustan Times. Pitt owns a 60% ownership in the business, and the judge agreed with his attorneys that the sale could harm his reputation and interests in it. Jolie's solicitors had maintained that she had every right to sell her stake without any limitations as a private citizen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt On The Road To Signing Quentin Tarantino's Last Movie Ever? Reports Allege Reunion In The Works

Judge John W. Ouderkirk of Los Angeles Superior Court determined that Jolie's attempt to sell her part constituted a "strategic business decision" that needed Pitt's consent in accordance with their original conditions, as reported in the Hindustan Times. Pitt owns a 60% ownership in the business, and the judge agreed with his attorneys that the sale could harm his reputation and interests in it. Jolie's solicitors had maintained that she had every right to sell her stake without any limitations as a private citizen.

Pitt's reaction

A spokeswoman for Pitt gave Page Six a statement in which they applauded the court's ruling. "Brad looks forward to continuing the company's work as Miraval's majority owner and steward of its future." In videos posted to YouTube by Miraval, Pitt has expressed a strong desire to develop the company's reputation and range of products. It is evident that he sees the winery as a significant business venture and legacy.

ALSO READ: Is Brad Pitt more 'at ease' with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Here's what an insider has to say

Pitt was observed grinning on a recent visit to Miraval, as reported by Ground News. He was probably relieved by this court success. Jolie intends to appeal, so the fight is far from over. How the two titans of Hollywood settle their ownership dispute over such a significant asset is a matter best left to future events.

The court battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over properties like Chateau Miraval, which has resulted in a painful divorce and billions of combined assets, doesn't seem to be going away. Although the most recent decision in favor of Pitt keeps him in charge of the multimillion dollar business for the time being, it guarantees that the conflict between the former power couple in Hollywood will go on. There are still a lot of unwritten chapters in the story of how their friendship and common business interests end up being divided.

ALSO READ: ‘I just keep…’: When Brad Pitt revealed his secret on how he goes out without anyone noticing