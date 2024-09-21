Did Chris Hemsworth And Drew Barrymore Bump Into Each Other At Hair Salon? Find Out As Actors Reveal THIS About One Another

Chris Hemsworth and Drew Barrymore had one of the awkward encounters, which scared both of the actors. During the Marvel actor’s appearance on the latter’s episode, The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host recalled their meeting at a hair salon nearly a decade ago.

As the Australian actor, too, remembered the incident, he burst into laughter while also claiming that the duo were too scared to introduce themselves to each other.

In conversation with the Extraction actor, Barrymore shared the hilarious incident, as she asked, “Was this about 10 years ago?” and the actor quipped, “Was it at a hair salon?"

The Avengers star then said while barely able to control his laughter, “This is hilarious; I was getting my hair either tipped and blond-ed or darkened of something for a movie." The actor later remembered that he was getting his hair styled for the character of Nick Hathaway, which he portrayed in the movie titled Blackhat.

Meanwhile, the First 50 Days stated, “I’m not kidding, I was too nervous to go up to you.” She further confessed, “The whole hour or two I was sitting there, I’m like, 'I just want to meet Chris Hemsworth. I just want to meet him and I want to say hello.’”

ALSO READ: Transformers One Final TRAILER: Will Chris Hemsworth's Optimus Prime And Brian Tyree Henry's Megatron Change Cybertron Forever? Watch

Hemsworth shared that he was equally nervous to go up to Barrymore, as he revealed, “I was thinking the same thing.” Barrymore quickly shouted in surprise, “No.”

Advertisement

Hemsworth further went on to state, “Absolutely! Are you kidding?” He further added, “I was like, ‘She won’t know who I am and it will be awkward. I’d be like a crazy fan.’”

Meanwhile, the actress too claimed, “I was trying to be respectful. Of course, I was freaking out the whole time.”

In one of the previous interviews, the actor mentioned his kids loving the iconic character of Thor, which Hemsworth plays in the Marvel movies.

On the work front, the Australian actor will potentially return to the role in the upcoming Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars. The actor also reprised his character for a brief cameo in Marvel’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Avengers movies will hit theaters in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

ALSO READ: Did Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Interrupt His Transformers One Recording? Actor Reveals