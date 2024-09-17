Transformers One Final TRAILER: Will Chris Hemsworth's Optimus Prime And Brian Tyree Henry's Megatron Change Cybertron Forever? Watch

Get ready to revisit the Cybertron as Paramount dropped the final trailer of Transformers One featuring Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron. The trailer gave a better glimpse into the origin story of the brothers-at-arms Orion Pax and D-16, who eventually become mortal enemies known as Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Yet, the trailer hints at the brewing conflict between the once inseparable friends. “You need to move out of my way before I move you myself,” Megatron warns Optimus, setting the stage for an intense showdown. The film, directed by Josh Cooley, known for his work on Toy Story 4 and Inside Out, and with a screenplay from Eric Pearson, promises to take the beloved animated franchise in a bold new direction.

Cooley and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who’s back as the franchise’s producers, chatted with Screen Rant about their vision, potential sequel, and more. When asked whether Transformers One is a prequel film to the recently released Bumblebee and Rise of the Beast or something entirely new, they clarified that it is a standalone film that delves into the origins of the iconic characters.

Bonaventura confirmed it’s definitely a prequel, as the source material has existed for a long time. “But we're really following the lore about where it starts,” he added. “The origin, yes, but literally the beginning of the thing that we've all come to appreciate.”

Advertisement

Cooley, on the other hand, hinted at a unique storytelling approach in the upcoming film, promising to showcase 'different versions' of the beloved Transformers. He expressed his fascination with the surprisingly intimate backstory of these characters, which he thoroughly enjoyed exploring for the film. 'It's the most human story we've ever told with these characters, which is what I loved the opportunity to take advantage of,' he added.

Bonaventura, in his turn, hinted at a potential crossover with G.I. Joe, a move that could change the entire perception of the Transformers universe. He shared that if this film is successful, they plan to expand the universe and potentially have a crossover with G.I. Joe. 'We already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character based, the way the first [is],' he said.

Mark your calendars, as Transformers One is set to hit theaters on September 20.