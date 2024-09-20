Did Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Interrupt His Transformers One Recording? Actor Reveals

No one can interrupt Thor, aka Optimus Prime, aka Chris Hemsworth, except his children. While promoting Transformers One, in which Hemsworth plays Optimus Prime, director Josh Cooley gave a glimpse into their “fun” remote recording sessions and credited it to the Furiosa: Mad Max actor’s children.

At the film’s New York premiere, Cooley told PEOPLE that all of Hemsworth’s recordings were done at his house, for which he traveled all the way to Sydney, but it was worth it. However, the actor’s notorious kids left no chance to interrupt their sessions. But Hemsworth, being a great daddy, would stop his work to attend to them.

"His kids would come running into the room occasionally, and he'd be like, 'Oh, hold on, let me get lunch for him,' or whatever it was,” the director recalled. “But it was great. It was so super chill, and he's a phenomenal, great guy," he added.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor shares three children, twin sons Sasha and Tristan and daughter India Rose, with wife model Elsa Pataky. The actor recently attended the Australian premiere of Transformers One with his family except daughter Indie Rose. The much-awaited animation film is a prequel to the previously released Transformers series.

It tells the origin story of brothers-in-arms Optimus Prime (voiced by Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) and their journey to eventually becoming sworn enemies. At the Comic-Con earlier this year, Hemsworth revealed that he first consulted with his kids before taking on the role of Optimus. "I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it,'” he told PEOPLE. "They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me," he added.

The franchise also plans to do a G.I. Joe crossover. When asked about Hemswoth’s involvement in the future film at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Studio, the actor replied that he doesn’t know yet. "I keep getting asked about that," he added.

Transformer One is set to hit the theaters on September 20.