Did Dick Van Dyke Skip The 76th Emmy Awards Despite Being Announced As One Of The Presenters? Find Out Here

Dick Van Dyke was absent from the 76th Emmy Awards 2024, despite being announced as one of the presenters at the ceremony. Ahead of the awards night taking place on September 15, the official website of the Emmy Awards revealed the list of presenters, and Dyke, too, was named on it.

However, the reason for the actor skipping the prestigious ceremony is yet unknown. Meanwhile, the comedian had bagged a trophy to his name in the last edition of the Emmy Awards, making him the oldest recipient amongst the group of winners.

Van Dyke was presented with a separate statue trophy for his immense contribution in the Days of Our Lives, wherein he played the role of Timothy Robicheaux. As the actor stepped up to accept the award, he showed gratitude to his fans and well wishers in his speech. Dyke, thanking the crowd, said, “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.”

He further added, “I’m 98 years old; can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless.”

ALSO READ: ‘We Were Meant To Be’: Dick Van Dyke Reflects On Meeting His Wife For The First Time And Their Love story

In his previous interview, the veteran star revealed on the CBS Mornings Show that while he has established a career at the top, he finds himself being lazy when it comes to finding work again.

He said, “As a businessman, I’m not much good. I would do a movie and come home, and just sit down and wait for the phone to ring. I wasn’t aggressive.” Van Dyke went on to mention, “If I’m not enjoying myself, I’m really bad. It’s such a blessing to find a way of making a living that you love that you’d do for nothing. I feel so sorry for people who hate their jobs. I look forward to going to work every morning.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile for the Emmy Awards, Shogun and Baby Reindeer swept the maximum awards of the event. Hacks too went on to win multiple trophies at the event.

The awards are available to stream on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Dick Van Dyke Quips He Is 'Still Looking For Work'; Actor Hopes To Be Remembered For Laughter