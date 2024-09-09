Dick Van Dyke Quips He Is 'Still Looking For Work'; Actor Hopes To Be Remembered For Laughter

Dick Van Dyke is not done entertaining people. The actor, 98, said he is looking for work after winning an award for Outstanding Variety Special at the 2024 Creative Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 7. The prize went to him for his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic. The EGOT winner will celebrate his 99th birthday in December.

After receiving the award, Van Dyke attended the press segment, during which a reporter asked how the actor would like to be remembered. “For laughter,” Van Dyke said. “I hope for making people laugh for 75 years.” He continued to reflect on his legacy, saying he’s been in showbiz for 75 years. “I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing,” he expressed. He then paused to add that he’s “still looking for work,” in case anybody took his statement as a retirement message.

Van Dyke was later asked to impart the wisdom and insights he has gained from his long and distinguished entertainment career. The veteran advised the younger generation of actors: “You have to stick with it. You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions, but you have to stay with it.” According to the Night at the Museum star, patience and confidence are the keys to success in Hollywood.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Jimmy Kimmel Not Return To Host Oscars? Find Out As Talk Show Star Opens Up About His Future Plans

Van Dyke’s latest Emmy win tied him with the late Norman Lear as the oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy. The latter won the prize at age 98 in 2020.

Van Dyke, of course, took the stage on Saturday to huge applause from the crowd, for which he expressed gratitude, saying it means the world to him. He was joined on stage by his wife, Arlene Silver, who worked as a producer on the award-winning special.

Speaking highly of his lady, Van Dyke said that while it is understandable to think that she got the job because of nepotism, the reality is far from the truth. He explained that she landed the role of producer for Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic because “she knows me inside out."

Over the course of his enduring career, Van Dyke has earned several Emmys, a Grammy Award, and a Tony Award. His acting credits span decades and genres, with titles including Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dick Tracy, Scrubs, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and more.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Van Dyke captivated audiences with an appearance on The Masked Singer. He is also set to appear in an upcoming film titled Capture the Flag, which follows a group of veterans as they compete for the honor of raising the flag in their neighborhood each morning.

ALSO READ: ‘We Were Meant To Be’: Dick Van Dyke Reflects On Meeting His Wife For The First Time And Their Love story