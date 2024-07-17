‘We Were Meant To Be’: Dick Van Dyke Reflects On Meeting His Wife For The First Time And Their Love story

Dick Van Dyke, 98, and his wife Arlene Silvers, 52 have been candid about their relationship in the media. The veteran actor shared the moment he met his spouse and how he approached her initially. Read ahead to know more about it.

Dick Van Dyke recalls meeting wife Arlene Silvers

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on July 16, 2024, the Mary Poppins actor reflected that he met his wife back in 2006, in the backstage area at the SAG Awards.

Van Dyke shared that he had never approached “strange women” in his life. He said that Silvers walked by and he introduced himself saying, “Hi, I'm Dick.” The film star had no idea that she was half his age.

The actor later found out that Silvers worked as a makeup artist. She had one business card, which he took and hired her.

When they entered into a relationship, Silvers moved in with him in 2011 and the next year they got married. He further expressed, “We were meant to be.”

Arlene Silvers on her husband Dick Van Dyke

The pair started off as being friends first. This bond eventually turned into a romantic relationship. Their age gap was not a concern for the actor and his friends.

The makeup artist admitted, “We were friends for so long that when I told people that I know, they were happy about (our relationship), and I was scared.”

Talking about their 46-year age gap, Silvers shared that it is not relevant. When people see the couple with each other, it is like one does not think about it.

She further said that she had never come across anyone like him. The actor is always happy, positive, and always singing.

Silvers expressed that she never sang in public. The Bye Bye Birdie star got her to sing on stage in front of 1,500 people for the first time. The makeup artist said that her husband influences everybody to be more playful and joyful.

While conversing with the outlet, the veteran actor quipped that he was fortunate that he did not grow up. They continue to share their time with each other and it appears the pair try to be fit. The couple was last spotted during his 98th birthday in December, when they were heading for a workout, per Page Six.

