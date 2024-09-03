Did Ethan Hawke Want to Collaborate With Richard Linklater on Blue Moon 12 Years Ago? Actor Revealed THIS at Venice Film Festival

Ethan Hawke got candid at the Venice Film Festival as he talked about his movie with Richard Linklater. The actor shared that he was excited to be a part of the Blue Moon film, so much so that he wanted to start filming 12 years ago.

Sharing the insights of the movie, Hawke revealed that when he approached the director, Linklater asked him to wait a few years as he still looked “too attractive.” The Hollywood star also revealed that the filmmaker and himself went through the script every few years.

While having a conversation at the panel of the Venice Film Festival, the Before Sunrise actor stated that the director liked the idea and had claimed that he would make the film, but not on an immediate basis.

Hawke went on to explain, “He’s like, ‘Cool, we’re going to make it, but we need to wait a while.’ Why do we need to wait a while? He said, ‘You’re still too attractive. We gotta wait til you’re a little less attractive.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

The actor further added, “He’s like, ‘Just trust me. Let’s just put it in a drawer, and every couple of years let’s read it and see if we’re ready or not.'”

The Dead Poets Society actor went on to recall getting a call from Linklater after the former’s appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Hawke shared that on the call, the director put a confirmation on making the film together.

The 53-year-old remembered, “He saw me on an interview, I was on the Jimmy Fallon show or something last year, and he called me up and he said, ‘Hey, I saw you on Jimmy Fallon!’ I said, ‘Oh great, how’d it go?’ He said, ‘Oh, it was fine. Let’s make Blue Moon. ‘ Like, go to hell.’”

As the discussion went on, one of the members from the audience shouted towards the actor, “You’re more attractive now.”

Speaking of his role in the Bue Moon, the actor claimed that it is one of the hardest parts he has ever played. He hinted, “It was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done, so I kinda can’t wait for people to see that.”

The sinister actor further revealed that he has been quite admirable of the master filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola. The actor went on to say, “I love that Coppola sold his winery to make that movie; I think that’s amazing.” He added, “I love it when people keep the great dream alive of making something magnificent.”

Blue Moon has wrapped the productions and will hit theaters in 2024.

