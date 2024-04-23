Dead Poets Society: A Lookback At What Makes The Movie A Classic As Castmates Reunite In Taylor Switf's TTPD Music Video

Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from Dead Poets Society reunited for Taylor Swift's music video, Fortnight, which comes off Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. They were seen making a surprise appearance in the newly-released music video for Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s song, Fortnight. They appear as scientists sporting white lab coats with embroidered names referencing their Dead Poets Society characters. Hawke starred as Todd Anderson in the 1989 Oscar-winning film, alongside Charles as Knox Overstreet.

While they both shared their joy of collaborating with Swift and wrote gratitude posts, we must thank Peter Weir for giving us such a classic coming-of-age drama film which was written by Tom Schulman, for which he won the Academy Award. Late acting great Robin Williams as John Keating did some superb acting and the film for its inner meaning will always be an all-time classic.

What is the Plot of Dead Poets Society?

Dead Poets Society is a film that captures the transformative power of education and the enduring impact of an inspiring teacher on his students. Set in 1959 at the prestigious and conservative Welton Academy, the story follows the arrival of an unconventional English teacher, John Keating (played by Robin Williams), who challenges his students to embrace a different perspective on life, learning, and conformity.

Keating's unconventional teaching methods and emphasis on poetry as a form of self-expression quickly draw the attention and curiosity of his students. He encourages them to "carpe diem," or "seize the day," urging them to live their lives with passion and courage. This message resonates deeply with the students. Through poetry, Keating ignites a passion for creativity and independent thinking in his students. Keating's methods attract the attention of the strict headmaster, Gale Nolan.

A group of students, inspired by Keating's philosophy, revive the Dead Poets Society, a secret club where they read poetry, explore their creativity, and embrace the idea of nonconformity. Through the club, they find a sense of camaraderie and discover their own voices, challenging the school's rigid norms. Among them is Neil Perry, a talented student suffocated by his father's strict expectations of becoming a doctor.

The conservative headmaster, fearing a scandal, blames Keating's unorthodox methods for Neil's death. In the film's most powerful scene, the remaining students, defying authority, stand on their desks in a silent tribute to their inspirational teacher.

Todd stands up on his desk and says the words, "O Captain! My Captain!". The other members of the Dead Poets Society (except Richard Cameron), as well as several other students in the class, do the same. Dead Poets Society is more than just a coming-of-age story. It's a call to think for one's passion and to find our own voice in the world.

Dead Poets Society is a Timeless Coming-of-age Story

Directed by Peter Weir and starring Robin Williams as the charismatic English teacher John Keating, the movie beautifully depicts the tough times of adolescence, the struggle for identity, and the conflict between conformity and individual identity

Audiences are bound to think twice about their choices and own values and aspirations after watching the movie. The depth of acting and narrative make it more gripping.

Dead Poets Society is not just an inspirational story. It takes us with its thought-provoking themes of pursuing our dreams despite societal and parental pressure. The tragic consequences faced by some characters add depth and realism to the narrative. The film leaves a lasting impression, prompting viewers to reflect on their own lives and the choices they make.

Dead Poets Society - A Critically Acclaimed Movie

The film received several accolades, including Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as a Best Actor nomination for Williams and won Best Original Screenplay award. The film also won the BAFTA Award for Best Film.

The film grossed $235 million worldwide and became the fifth-highest-grossing film of 1989. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 84%, and CinemaScore gave the film a rare "A+" grade on a scale of A+ to F. On IMDb, the film still enjoys a solid 8.1 rating.

The Washington Post's reviewer called it "solid, smart entertainment", and praised Robin Williams for giving a "nicely restrained acting performance". Vincent Canby of The New York Times also praised Williams's "exceptionally fine performance", while writing that "Dead Poets Society... is far less about Keating than about a handful of impressionable boys".

Ultimately it is a film that makes us re-think about our self-discovery, free thinking, and how much bravery it takes to follow one's own passion in a society that keeps pouring pressure.

Watch Dead Poets Society on Prime Video.

