Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Drake Bell is an actor and musician. He started acting at an early age and rose to prominence after his Nickelodeon shows The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and film series OddParents. The exceptional actor has seen many highs in his life but has also experienced devastating lows. The Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell has experienced some traumatic things in his life.

Last month, the actor opened up about how he was sexually abused during his Nickelodeon days by his acting coach. According to People, in an exclusive clip from the podcast The Man Enough, the OddParents actor admitted that his recent revelation of being abused was scary but freeing at the same time.

Drake Bell reveals what he felt after his recent revelations about suffering abuse as a child

Drake Bell's experiences nearly led him down a deadly path before he decided to speak up about his sexual trauma. As reported by PEOPLE in an exclusive look at his interview on Monday's episode of The Man Enough podcast, the Drake and Josh star revealed that his recent revelations about being abused as a child were horrifying but very freeing.

Bell spoke up as a sexual assault survivor in Investigation Discovery's new series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV last month. The Nickelodeon alum came up about the abuse he received from the network's dialogue coach, Brian Peck, over six months when he was fifteen. Despite being in the fire and the thick commotion around his admission, Bell claimed that public scrutiny was nothing compared to how he had felt in the past.

While the trauma would stay with him forever, he still found some light and said, "The more that I'm able to talk about it and the more that I'm able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels like it has been lifted and is freeing."

Drake Bell talks about going to rehab and getting help

Despite the unfortunate set of events that had taken place in Drake Bell's life, he was still motivated to make it better. As reported by People, Bell shared that his experiences motivated him not only to tell his story but also to seek help in a rehab center. He also added that he sought therapy for his self-medicating difficulties and behavioral changes caused by his trauma.

He noted his behavior and actions: "I was not recognizing myself; I was just so out of character for not just who I want to be or how I want the world to see me, but who I know I am and how I know myself."

The Found a Way artist recalled thinking that he could go down this path and that'd be the end of his story, or he could get back on his feet and say, "Fight for what is important to you and your life: to fight for your family, to fight for your relationships, to fight for yourself, and to finally be at peace."

Meanwhile, Drake Bell will be next seen in Non-Stop Flight, which is said to be released this year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

