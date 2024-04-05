J. Cole Drops Surprise Full-Length 'Might Delete Later' Project Ft. Gucci Mane, Cam'ron And More; Deets Inside

No one saw this coming as the novel record producer J. Cole just unleashed his power-packed project. This might be his take on the recent track by Kendrick Lamar that shook the whole industry.

Read on and know the details of the She Knows artist’s latest full-length project.

J. Cole drops his latest album

The album that was being teased in recent times was just dropped and is ready to heavily impact the music industry. J. Cole has come forth with his latest project Might Delete Later.

The reason why it is expected to become a super hit and a viral full-length project is that somewhere in it, the album addresses a recently released diss track by Kendrick Lamar that spoke of the above-mentioned artist and also the Canadian rapper Drake.

The stated album is said to be a 43-minute project, that also features industry-acclaimed artists such as Cam'ron, Gucci Mane, Ab-Soul, Bas, Ari Lennox, Young Dro, Central Cee, and Daylyt.

Might Delete Later is a 12-track album and is produced by Conductor Williams, Mike WiLL Made-It, T-Minus, ATL Jacob, Charlie Heat, DZL, AzizTheShake, Kuji, Daoud, and a few more while working alongside Cole.

Although fans of Cole have been waiting for the long-teased The Fall Off album, the latest album has been launched after almost three years, since the No Role Modelz artist had launched the Off-Season in 2021. A compilation D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape was however launched in 2022.

Speaking about The Fall Off, the rapper has mentioned it in Might Delete Later with lines such as, "I'm fully loaded, n***a, I could drop two classics right now/Lemme chill out, man/The Fall Off on the way, n***a."

Throughout February and March this year, the Grammy-winner artist had been teasing his recently launched album with montage-like videos.

Might Delete Later addresses diss track by Lamar

In the collaborative album of Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You, Kendrick Lamar appeared as the guest singer on Like That, where he took upon both J. Cole and Drake following their 2023 released track First Person Shooter.

The diss track by Lamar was recently addressed by the Work Out artist in his latest album’s track 7 Minute Drill.

One can hear lines such as, “I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions.”

The concluding track, 7 Minute Drill also has lines, “He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put n—s to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

J. Cole’s response to Lamar’s diss came after Drake's vague reference to Like That during his current tour.

