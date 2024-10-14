Did Kanye West Want To Get Intimate With Bianca Censori's Mom? Ex-Assistant's Lawsuit Claims Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

The troubles for Kanye West continue to escalate as former employees have pulled him into a series of lawsuits. In the latest one, the Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper, now known as Ye, faces accusations involving his current wife Bianca Censori's mother, Alexandra.

As per recent reports by Page Six, the outlet that went through the documents, Kanye West's (who is now being called Ye) former assistant Lauren Pisciotta was the one to come up with these shocking allegations.

Her claims surface following a bombshell lawsuit, where she accused the rapper of drugging her and also sexually assaulting her in the past.

The former assistant has even stated in her claims that the Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 artist had many “sexual kinks,” one of which happened to have intercourse with the mothers of those he knew.

As per Lauren Pisciotta, who also happens to be an adult model, the rapper wanted to have intercourse with his current wife, Bianca Censori’s mother, before being involved with Bianca.

Per reports, claims date back to December 2022, and Pisciotta even mentioned that the rapper had asked Bianca about this unusual request before her mother returned to Australia from Los Angeles.

Pisciotta cited an alleged text message from Ye on September 28, 2022, which read, "I wanna f–k your mum. Before she leaves."

Apparently, as per Pisciotta’s claims, she alleges that the Dark Fantasy rapper had first sent her the screenshot, while also asking her, “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f–k your mom?”

The lawsuit filed by Pisciotta further alleges that the rapper, during a studio session, mixed an "unidentified drug" into her drink and assaulted her. The incident reportedly involved another music industry figure, Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was allegedly present during the events that took place in Santa Monica, California.

Per Pisciotta, she came to know about the incident later when the Why I Love You rapper told her that they “did kind of hook up a little one time,” as reported by the outlet.

While these claims are already shocking, the timeline for these alleged events aligns with when West was still married to Kim Kardashian, with their marriage lasting from 2014 until 2022. Pisciotta worked for West between 2021 and 2022, and his marriage is not mentioned in the lawsuit.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

