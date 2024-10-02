Ye Lands Into Another Trouble As Malibu Mansion's Security Guard Sues Him: Deets Inside

While Ye, also known as Kanye West, is trying to have his distance from the seemingly cursed property, the Malibu Mansion, he is being dragged into various issues. In recent news, the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper is now facing a lawsuit filed by a security guard who previously worked at the now-sold property.

After finally selling off the aforementioned mansion just last month, that too for the half price of what he had to pay while buying it, the stated mansion has attracted a few new troubles for Kanye West.

Per a report by TMZ, a security guard who was working at the artist’s Malibu mansion has recently filed a lawsuit against the rapper for an alleged injustice.

According to the reports, the former security employee whom Kanye West had hired is alleging injustice that he had to face back when he was working at the stated location.

Jonathan Monroe, who happens to be the security guard in question, has claimed that the All of the Lights rapper had hired him back in August 2021 to work as a full-time guard at the location. Monroe had also mentioned that he was offered $30 an hour to watch over the property when it had turned into a construction site.

Further, the former employee of Ye has stated that although he gave his efforts for 36 to 50 hours a week, he was let go within just two months, that too without paying him what he was promised.

In the lawsuit, as reported by TMZ, which has been filed three years following his alleged firing, the security guard, Jonathan Monroe, has stated that the unpaid wages were the only reason that had forced him to take this step.

However, the lawsuit also states that Monroe is now not only aiming to get his unpaid wages back but is also chasing after the rapper for huge compensation.

Monroe is now demanding his unpaid wages, interest, as well as some punitive damages from the rapper. Meanwhile, Monroe is not the only former staff member to work at the Malibu mansion, who is accusing Ye of unfair treatment.

As per Netflix Junkie, when Ye first bought the Malibu beachfront property back in 2021, it was handed over to him in good condition. However, when Ye began to have the place renovated, the beachfront masterpiece was turned into a construction site disaster.

The rapper then hired contractor Tony Saxon with the task of renovating the property.

Saxon too has opened up to the New Yorker, stating that while he had to deal with intruders that too while sleeping on the floor, he was fired when he tried to express his safety concerns.

