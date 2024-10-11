Did Kanye West Hire Fixer To Investigate Ex Kim Kardashian's Family And P.I. To Keep Tabs On Wife Bianca Censori? REPORT

New trouble surfaces for Kanye West as a lawsuit has been filed against the rapper that accuses him of hiring a fixer to investigate his ex-spouse Kim Kardashian. Moreover, the allegation also suggests that the I Wonder rapper had hired a private investigator to keep tabs on Bianca Censori.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the filed complaint from Michigan-based John Doe points toward the aforementioned allegations.

Doe, who filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on October 7, 2024, has even alleged Ye of causing emotional distress, retaliation, and labor code violations while seeking seven figures in punitive and compensatory damages, along with his unpaid wages.

As per Doe’s claims, he was ordered by Kanye West to investigate Kim Kardashian’s family and their “supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking."

Doe, who was a staffer of the Yeezy founder, had even alleged that the Runaway artist had him hire private investigators to follow his current wife Censori, that too without her knowledge, when she was visiting her family in Australia.

The report also suggests that Doe claimed Ye’s "erratic behavior" was caused by the rapper consuming nitrous oxide.

Another shocking allegation that the former staffer has made is that when layoffs had begun at the Donda Academy, which is Ye’s private Christian school, Doe had received a call from an employee claiming that the children were being abused at the school, and "supposedly nothing was done” to resolve the issue.

When Doe went on to inform the Yeezy leadership team, he began to receive threats of bodily injury and also reportedly of death from Ye, who had even cursed and yelled at him.

The plaintiff has even claimed that in the following days, he then received threats from Kanye West’s associates.

Ron Zambrano, who happens to be Doe’s attorney, stated to the outlet, “Ye has only himself to blame for his mounting legal woes," adding that the rapper cannot simply hire employees, treat them wrongfully, and then also refuse to pay.

The attorney has even alleged that his anonymous client is so scared of the Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist that he went on to file the complaint in the name of John Doe.

Kanye West was also recently dragged into a lawsuit, filed by his former security guard, who worked at the rapper’s Malibu mansion.

The guard, Jonathan Monroe, has alleged injustice and being laid off without his pay.

