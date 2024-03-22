Did Kate Middleton Pay Bar Tab Of St. Patrick's Parade's Irish Guards? Here's What We Know

A new report reveals that the Princess of Wales is trying to resume her duties, one step at a time. Kate Middleton had a special treat planned for all the Irish Guards as she missed the St. Patrick’s Day parade amidst her health issues. Kate has been resting since her abdominal surgery and is only seen outside on rare instances, which is speculated to be fake. However, did Kate Middleton pay tabs of the Irish Guards? Find out.

Did Kate Middleton pay the bar tab of Irish Guards?

The 42-year-old has been recovering from her abdominal surgery. She was named the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, an important member since December 2022 but her health reasons stopped her this year. The list on the website had included her as the Guest of honor only to later confirm, it was all a technical error. But paying $2500 as a bar tab for the Irish Guards to enjoy in the post parade party could be Kate’s way of making it up. This bill was paid at the Regimental Bar in the UK town of Aldershot to give soldiers the time of their life. This has been reported by the Daily Mail.

Has Kate Middleton attended the St. Patrick’s Parade Irish Guards?

Yes. Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William in 2023 for the first time to attend this parade after she got the honorary Colonel title. Before that also, she has attended the parade multiple times along with her husband Prince William, who was the preceding honorary Colonel then. Kate Middleton handed out shamrock sprigs for guards to pin on their uniforms, but in her absence Lady Ghika, wife of Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika took over. As we wait to see when Kate Middleton makes a complete return, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

