Man Who Filmed Kate Middleton-Prince William Called Out 'Delusional' Conspiracy Theorists, Said It Was 'Relaxed'

While various theories around Kate Middleton, a doppelganger named Heidi and Princess of Wales’ mysterious death are doing rounds, a Windsor farm video of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton just aggravated things more. People said that the video is fake as the one shot is not Kate but Heidi. Heidi Agan denied those allegations saying it is 100 percent Kate. But what if the man behind the camera spoke about the entire ordeal? Find out as Nelson Silva speaks about who he filmed at the farm.

What did Nelson Silva tell about the video of Prince and Princess of Wales?

Nelson Silva openly gave a statement on March 19, 2024 to The Sun where he says that there is a lot of scepticism amidst the public regarding the clip. He has been given credits for this video of Kate Middleton and her husband. Silva said to The Sun, "This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation," he also added, how people who cannot believe that it is Kate in the video are making “delusional” conspiracy theories. The Sun informs that Silva is an engineer living in the area with his family and they had visited the farm to buy steak when they spotted the Royal couple looking “relaxed and happy”. Silva also said, "I had about 40 minutes to kill and decided to get some produce. I went into the shop and at first I noticed their figures, they were standing near the bread," there he saw Kate and Prince William chatting with the staff. Silva took this video to show his family in Portugal as he could see how happy everyone was meeting the couple, especially Kate months after her abdominal surgery. Silva also added, "I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but the staff seemed overwhelmed in a nice way. When I went to pay for my produce, the girl at the counter was so shocked she was hardly breathing.”

How did Prince William react to Silva’s filming?

Nelson Silva was just taking a normal video, but Prince William was protective of his wife, the engineer suggests. He said, "I started to record as they walked towards the car park. They just looked very happy and relaxed together. William was obviously protective of Kate, and I quickly stopped recording because I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable.” Silva also put the video out to put off rumors and show that Kate is happy, healthy, comfy and relaxing but he did not know it would turn out this way. TMZ was the first platform to share this video around, and then other outlets picked on it. As we wait to see the Royalty to issue a statement on the same, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

