Why Royal Family Continues To Ignore Kate Middleton's Disappearance Conspiracy; Insiders Reveal

All the efforts to quash the wild theories around her extended hiatus from public view have been made by Kate Middleton herself. Be it making an appearance at a farm store or posting a picture for Mother's Day, it was Kate who put in the work to stop the speculation engines running rampant while the palace sat in sweet silence, leading the royal fans to question, why Kensington Palace didn't make an effort to shoot down the rather absurd speculations. A straightforward and credible statement from them would have been enough if we may say so. Nonetheless, it failed to materialize.

However, a group of insiders with knowledge of the palace are offering their insights into the motivations behind the actions of the royal family.

Here's what they have to say!

Writer and Friend of the royal family, Hugo Vickers provides his two cents on the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate

“I would have thought that Catherine would have done a good job to be left in peace for three months, but evidently not…why should she have to talk about her personal and private health,” Vickers tells Page Six, highlighting the Princess of Wales’ right to privacy.

“This must be very upsetting for her. Personally, I don't think she needs to talk about it,” he adds, while also admitting that human curiosity can't be stifled.

“The fact that Catherine disappeared for three months, people were bound to say, Well, why, what's going on?’ — and the void can be filled with these ghastly conspiracy theories,” Vickers notes.

“One would think the farm shop footage would stop the conspiracy theories, but no, because conspiracy theorists love their theories. Look at Marilyn Monroe and Diana, Princess of Wales — however much evidence you produce, these things are bound to go on.”

So no point in clarifying anything, Vickers seemingly means to say.

Moreover, according to Page Six, insiders with intimate ties to the palace assert that it was Prince William's choice to tightly control his wife's health updates, which was largely influenced by his own observations of how the press scrutinized every action of his mother, Princess Diana.

One Page Six palace insider remarks, “William is justifiably worried about the parallels to his mother, Diana.”

“This is the reason for keeping everything under wraps,” the insider adds.

“This is haunting him. He thought [the world had] learned lessons we hadn't.”

However, branding expert Mark Borkowski, according to Page Six, added that had the palace been clear about Kate’s conditions from the very beginning, it might have violated her privacy — but it might also have kept questions from spinning out of control.

What all has the palace said yet about Kate Middleton’s health and the conspiracy theories around it

The royal palace has just come around twice in the three months since Kate has been absent from royal duties or any public appearances for that matter.

In January, the palace announced that the Princess of Wales would be taking a break from public life to recover from her abdominal surgery. Simultaneously, the Palace also announced that Kate would be absent until Easter, while concurrently insisting on privacy for her during this time.

How much privacy did they receive, and to what extent? The world stands witness to it.

Conspiracy theories ranging from Kate Middleton being in a state of coma, to her having had a facelift, to her estrangement with Prince William, all made headlines on the front page of tabloids and newspapers over three months with no word from the palace on it.

Except for a second statement, reiterating that Kate is doing well and recovering.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” said the statement, issued February 29.

Regarding Kate Middleton's highly anticipated return to public engagements, according to numerous reports, the Princess of Wales may resume public appearances around Easter.

