Did Kathy Bates Actually Thank Her Mom During 1991 Oscars Speech? Actress Revisits Touching Moment After 30 Years

When Kathy Bates won the Academy Award in 1991 for her role in Misery, she initially believed that she had forgotten to thank her mother, Bertye Bates. However, she later realized that she had indeed expressed her gratitude to her mother during her heartfelt speech at the Oscars.

Bates realized this while speaking to Ben Mankiewicz for CBS Sunday Morning. She fondly recalled that after her win, her mother, in her typical humorous style, told her, “I don’t know what all the excitement is about; you didn’t discover the cure for cancer.”

When the interviewer showed her her speech, Kathy Bates was taken aback. She realized that she had, in fact, thanked her mother. The actress said, “I’d like to thank my family, my friends. My mom at home, my dad, who I hope is watching somewhere.”

After seeing a clip of the past event, she questioned why she thought she did not thank her mom. Bates was relieved to learn this. Mankiewicz asked her why it meant a lot to her to know that she expressed her gratitude to Bertye.

She responded by saying that her mother should have had her life. The veteran actress said that when Bertye passed away, the actress told her, “Come into me,” because she wanted her spirit to come into her.

Bates added that even though they faced many hardships, she wanted to let Bertye’s spirit 'enjoy' everything she enjoyed because of what she gave up.

Bates is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. She has had an impressive and broad career trajectory. She has remained relevant because of her talent and for making daring choices by taking up unconventional roles, such as her chilling portrayal in Misery and her heartwarming performance in Fried Green Tomatoes.

Talking about her 1991 Oscar win for Misery, a role that showcased her exceptional acting skills. The movie was the screen adaptation of Stephen King's book of the same name. The movie was helmed by Reiner and starred James Caan, Lauren Bacall, Richard Farnsworth, Wendy Bowers, Jerry Potter, Frances Sternhagen, and many more.

As far as the veteran actress’s latest career front goes, she was seen in the Matlock series and in a Netflix film titled A Family Affair, which also starred Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, and Olivia Macklin.

