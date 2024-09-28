Did Kristin Cavallari And Mark Estes Part Ways After 7 Months Together? Here's What Report Says

Kristin Cavallari, best known for her time on The Hills, is officially single after parting ways with Mark Estes. The pair, who began dating in February 2024, recently called it quits, according to PEOPLE. Cavallari confirmed the news during a stop on Alex Cooper's Unwell tour.

Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, initially made their relationship public on Instagram, with Cavallari sharing a selfie of the couple in February. She expressed her happiness in the post, captioning the photo, “He makes me happy (white heart emoji).” A source later revealed that the two had met via social media.

The couple’s breakup comes shortly after their romantic getaway to Greece, where they were seen enjoying time together in matching outfits and sharing intimate moments. Cavallari shared several pictures from the trip on her Instagram, including a post of the two kissing and cuddling.

Earlier in their relationship, Cavallari had been open about how happy she was with Estes. In May, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari’s friends had never seen her happier in the last 10 years. Estes was reportedly great with her children, and the couple had been having a lot of fun together.

Cavallari shares three children — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 — with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. Despite her growing bond with Estes, Cavallari had made it clear that her kids remained her top priority while she embraced this new "fun" phase of life.

Though their romance has come to an end, sources suggest Cavallari is focusing on enjoying life and cherishing the moment, without putting pressure on her relationships.

