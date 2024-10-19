Did Liam Payne Procure Substances From Hotel Employee Before Tragic Death? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article mentions drugs and death

It's probable that the substances Liam Payne was reportedly using in the time leading up to his tragic passing on October 16 were supplied to him by a hotel employee.

A source in the prosecutor’s office with knowledge of the ongoing investigation into the One Direction star’s untimely demise told People recently that prosecutors believe the drugs were procured for Payne by a hotel employee before he fell multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and died at age 31.

The source requested anonymity, the outlet reports, because of the sensitivity of their position.

“There appears to be evidence that a hotel employee sourced the drugs for Payne,” the source stated. “An indictment for drug distribution could follow shortly.”

In a public statement translated from Spanish, per the aforementioned outlet, the prosecutor said that he is keeping all avenues of investigation open, including foul play, and is especially looking into who allegedly supplied Payne with the drugs in the hours leading up to his death. The investigation reportedly also aims to determine the potential involvement of third parties in the Teardrops singer’s passing.

People, citing multiple sources, previously reported that Payne was asked to leave another hotel, the Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires, after allegedly appearing intoxicated and bothering other guests. The hotel did not comment when asked to address the claims the publication reported.

Pablo Polococchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, previously told People that the musician “jumped from the balcony” of his hotel room. A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Payne died from multiple injuries and “internal and external” hemorrhages, compatible with a fall from a certain height. According to various media reports, Payne plunged at least 40 feet to his death from the balcony of his room on the third floor of the hotel.

The singer's “head injuries were sufficient to cause death,” while the “internal and external hemorrhages” of the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs contributed to the mechanism of his death, the coroners reportedly told People.

Authorities noted that “no defensive injuries were found” and that no injuries suggested the involvement of any third parties. The prosecutor’s office handling Payne’s case also noted that a toxicology report is still pending.

Law enforcement investigated his room following his death and reportedly recovered prescription drugs, energy supplements, and other over-the-counter medications scattered in the space. A whiskey bottle, lighter, and cell phone were later recovered from the hotel’s internal courtyard alongside Payne’s body.

The singer is survived by his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, as well as his parents.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

