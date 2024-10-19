‘You Are Everything’: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Speaks Out For The First Time After Singer’s Death At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The tragic death of Liam Payne has left his fans and loved ones in shock. As the industry mourns the news, Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has spoken out about the tragic event on her social media platform.

Hours before Payne's death from falling off a hotel room balcony, the musician's social media stories featured Cassidy, who was enjoying the view and coffee with the 31-year-old.

Two days after the horrific passing away of the former One Direction band member, the influencer put up stories on her Instagram in which he described Liam as an "angel” and claimed always to love her late boyfriend.

In the emotional note Cassidy shared alongside the pictures of Payne, the social media influencer stated, "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real.” She continued to write, "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

She concluded her message by penning, "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam."

Cassidy and Payne had been together for two years. They were first spotted together in October 2022, after the late singer broke up with Cheryl Cole and Maya Henry. While the pair had kept their relationship from the spotlight, the influencer often posted stories and snippets of the former band member on her social media accounts.

Moreover, Cassidy had joined the Live While We Young singer to Buenos Aires, where the duo attended Niall Horan’s concert that took place on October 2. While the musician stayed back at the hotel room in Argentina, Cassidy returned home.

Ahead of his girlfriend’s tribute, Payne’s ex-girlfriend, Aliana Mawla, posted a picture of the former boy band member’s “L” and “P” tattoos on either of his thumbs, and in between wrote the words, “Rest in Paradise.”

Moreover, Liam’s fellow bandmates, in a joint statement as well as separately on their social media pages, paid their tribute to the friend and the late band vocalist.

In a statement released by One Direction, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zyan Malik, and Harry Style stated, "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.”

It further read, "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly.”

Liam Payne is survived by his parents, sisters, and a son, Bear.

